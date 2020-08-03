Jordan Reed Rumors: Former Washington TE Among Ravens' Targets

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly in the market for a tight end.

According to a report from Josina Anderson of ESPN, the defending AFC North champions reportedly have interest in veterans Jordan Reed and Delanie Walker.

Reed, 30, has been beset by injuries throughout his career, appearing in just 19 games over the past three seasons. He didn't play at all in 2019, as concussions—he's now had seven in his career—kept him sidelined the entire season.

In 13 games in the 2018 campaign he caught 54 passes for 558 yards and two scores.

When healthy, the 2016 Pro Bowler has flashed major talent at the tight end position. Unfortunately, remaining healthy has never been a consistent theme of Reed's career.

Nonetheless, interest remains in Reed. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported earlier in July that three teams were considering the veteran:

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported last week that the team was in the market for a backup option to superstar George Kittle and had "'soft talks' about free agent and former 49er Delanie Walker during the spring. They've shown a similar level of interest in former Washington tight end Jordan Reed, who played a season under Kyle Shanahan with Washington."

As for Baltimore, Mark Andrews heads into the season as the starter, and like San Francisco, the Ravens appear to be in the market for a veteran backup. In a complementary role, Reed would give the already-stacked Ravens and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson another intriguing weapon.