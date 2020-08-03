Training Camp Buzz Roundup: OBJ Questions NFL's Approach, Won't Opt Out

1 of 8

David Richard/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. is a lightning rod for controversy, whether the inevitable backlash is warranted or not.

The latest example came Monday when the Wall Street Journal published an article with Beckham's thoughts on the NFL's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Author Lane Florsheim conducted the interview before the league and the NFLPA reached an agreement regarding player safety and COVID-19 prevention for the 2020 campaign.

During a roundtable interview that included New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley, Beckham questioned the league's approach and its sincerity regarding player safety.

"Obviously with everything that's going on, it doesn't make sense why we're trying to do this," the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver said.

"We're not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It's obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there's always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners' [attitude is], Oh we own you guys, and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don't see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn't happen and I'm prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn't mind not having it."

Despite his reservations, Beckham has no intention of opting out this season and is already with the team, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot.

A player having reservations regarding the upcoming season shouldn't come as a surprise, and Beckham's comments came before the league ironed out its plan of action. He might not have originally agreed with the NFL's approach, but he's still with the team and been a full participant in activities, per Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura.