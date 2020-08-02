Jets Rumors: Brian Winters Released After 7 Seasons with NYJ

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

New York Jets offensive guard Brian Winters (67) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steven Ryan)
Steven Ryan/Associated Press

Offensive guard Brian Winters has been with the New York Jets his entire career since they selected him with a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, but that will reportedly change in 2020. 

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jets will cut the starting right guard.

Schefter also suggested "as a starting guard, Winters is not expected to be without a job very long."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

