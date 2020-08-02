Jets Rumors: Brian Winters Released After 7 Seasons with NYJ

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

Offensive guard Brian Winters has been with the New York Jets his entire career since they selected him with a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, but that will reportedly change in 2020.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jets will cut the starting right guard.

Schefter also suggested "as a starting guard, Winters is not expected to be without a job very long."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.