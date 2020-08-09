2020 NHL Free Agents: Projected Landing Spots for Top Players

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Though the NHL still has 17 teams alive in the hunt for the Stanley Cup, it's never too soon to begin analyzing what may happen this offseason.

Here is a look at some of the top free agents and predictions for their destinations.

LW Taylor Hall

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

While it's possible Taylor Hall winds up staying with the Arizona Coyotes, a departure is the likeliest outcome if he wants to hoist a Stanley Cup. He's earned a considerable number of individual honors, with five All-Star selections and a 2018 Hart Trophy on his mantle.

However, a Cup probably isn't heading to Arizona anytime soon, with a middling core and no top-flight prospects coming through. That leaves Hall walking into a murky free-agent market with one obvious suitor standing above the rest: the Nashville Predators.

The Predators have been pushing to hoist the Cup since making the Final in 2017, but they have fallen short of expectations in the past two years despite having a loaded roster—including being defeated by Hall's Coyotes in the qualifying round this postseason.

Hall, 28, could be the piece to put them over the top, and the Preds should have enough space to fit him under the cap.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prediction: Signs with the Predators.

D Alex Pietrangelo

The St. Louis Blues have put it in no uncertain terms: They want to bring back Alex Pietrangelo.