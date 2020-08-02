NHL Playoffs 2020: Latest Stanley Cup Bracket, Odds and Picks

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche begin their quest for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference Sunday.

The two sides will square off in the Edmonton hub in the first of three round-robin games that will determine the order of the top four seeds.

Boston and Philadelphia will embark on the same challenge in the Toronto hub. Washington and Tampa Bay enter the competition Monday.

In the qualifying round games, Nashville, Vancouver and Toronto will try to avoid an upset as the higher seed, which Edmonton and Pittsburgh suffered Saturday.

NHL August 2 Schedule

Qualifying Round

No. 11 Arizona (+115) vs. No. 6 Nashville (-130) (2 p.m. ET, USA)

No. 9 Columbus (+130) vs. No. 8 Toronto (-145) (8 p.m. ET, NHL Network)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 10 Minnesota (-105) vs. No. 7 Vancouver (-110) (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Round-Robin Games

Philadelphia (+115) vs. Boston (-130) (3 p.m. ET, NBC)

St. Louis (+100) vs. Colorado (-115) (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Picks

Nashville (-130) vs. Arizona

A handful of factors are playing in Nashville's favor for Sunday's opening contest.

The Predators carry more postseason experience than the Arizona Coyotes, won the most-recent meeting between the two sides and finished the regular season with six wins in nine contests.

Additionally, the Predators proved in October they are capable of a strong start after an extended break. They opened with four wins in six games, with three of those victories coming over Minnesota, Vegas and Washington.

Nashville has done a good job with containing Taylor Hall, as he has less than a point per game in 22 career meetings with the Predators.

The Predators could also exploit Arizona's defense, which allowed 16 goals in its final six regular-season contests.

Arizona boasts the third-best goals allowed total in the NHL, but it conceded fewer than two goals in four games after February 1.

If Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and the Nashville attack can pounce on Arizona early, it should avoid the same fate that Edmonton and Pittsburgh suffered Saturday.

St. Louis vs. Colorado (Over 5.5)

The Blues and Avalanche averaged 7.25 goals per game in their four regular-season meetings.

The last two were shootouts won by Colorado, who put up 12 goals over 120 minutes.

Those totals go against the defensive records of the Western Conference sides, as they ranked sixth and seventh in goals allowed.

In those two January meetings, the top scorers on both squads featured on the score sheet. Nathan MacKinnon and Andre Burakovsky had two goals for the Avalanche, while Mikko Rantanen had one. Alex Pietrangelo scored once in each contest for the Blues and Ryan O'Reilly wracked up three assists.

Both sides proved they could score at will following a long break in October. Colorado produced 22 tallies in a five-game winning streak and St. Louis recorded 14 goals in its first four games.

The other advantage for the over to hit is the Edmonton hub produced two more goals in a pair of Saturday games than a trio of contests in the Toronto hub.

Given St. Louis and Colorado's propensity to score, they could help the Western Conference games total more goals for the second day in a row.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.