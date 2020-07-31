Joe Burrow Won't Spend Bengals Contract Money, Plans to Live Off Marketing Deals

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Burrow is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Joe Burrow officially joined the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday by signing his rookie contract, but the 2020 No. 1 overall pick isn't planning a big spending spree with that money to celebrate.

The quarterback told reporters he plans to live off the money he makes from marketing deals and let the contract earnings "accrue in my bank account":

The Bengals tweeted out a picture of Burrow as he signed his contract to become an official member of the organization:

He was one of two remaining unsigned first-round draft picks entering this week. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson of the Tennessee Titans (No. 29 overall) has yet to sign.

"I would say the feeling is just relief," Burrow said about signing his contract. "It's been a long time since I got drafted."

According to Spotrac, the rookie deal is worth $36.2 million over four years. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner will receive his full $23.9 million signing bonus within 15 days of signing his contract.

Burrow has signed endorsement deals with Lowe's, Bose and Fanatics. The former LSU star could increase his portfolio significantly if he becomes the player everyone expects him to be.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The odds seem to be in Burrow's favor after he set an FBS record with 60 touchdown passes in 2019 to help the Tigers win the national championship.

Related

    Joe Burrow downplays contract signing, ready to get to work

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Joe Burrow downplays contract signing, ready to get to work

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Joe Burrow relieved to sign contract and get on the field

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Joe Burrow relieved to sign contract and get on the field

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Who Are the Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates for 2020?

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Who Are the Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates for 2020?

    ProFootballTalk
    via ProFootballTalk

    50 Most Valuable Franchises

    Cowboys ($5.5B), Yankees ($5B) and Knicks ($4.6B) top Forbes’ list of top franchises in sports

    NFL logo
    NFL

    50 Most Valuable Franchises

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report