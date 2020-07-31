NFL Training Camp Roundup: Bucs Offense Gets Even Better with LeSean McCoy

0 of 9

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The launches of NFL training camps continue as multiple well-known free agents agreed to deals with teams within the last 24 hours.

Those moves will become crucial to the tapestry of the 2020 campaign as some players opt out because of concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bolstering a roster with competent veterans instead of relying on unproven options is likely the best path toward success this fall.

As Houston Texans head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien told reporters in April, "... I think that this year with the unique position that we're in, I truly believe that this is a veteran type of year. I think it's going to be really difficult for rookies without offseason practicing on the field and being able to do all the things that you do during that five-week stretch after the draft and then training camp."

O'Brien may have made some questionable moves this offseason, but he's not necessarily wrong. It is clear there are squads looking at alternatives to make up for what they've lost elsewhere.

The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—the NFC South race is heating up again—have been busy as established performers signed with practices expected to begin in the coming week.