Travis Kelce Rips Patrick Mahomes' NFL Network Top 100 Ranking: 'It's TV Land'

When Patrick Mahomes came in as the fourth-best player in the NFL 100 list, people were...perplexed.

None more so than Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.

"It's TV land, man," Kelce told reporters Thursday during a conference call. "It is what it is. ...You can't tell me there's a better quarterback in the NFL. It's a fun time to be a Kansas City Chief and that's because number 1-5 is in the building."

Here is the thing: Kelce is 100 percent correct to have beef—just not necessarily with "TV land."

Kelce's fellow players voted Mahomes, who is objectively the best player in football by any measure, as the third-best quarterback in the league behind Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson.

While it would be plausible to say there's some level of envy for Mahomes for his quick ascent to the top of the sport, that did not hamper Jackson, who was No. 1 in the rankings.

The simple fact is some players somehow don't view Mahomes as the premier player in their sport despite a half-billion reasons to think otherwise.