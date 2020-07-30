Travis Kelce Rips Patrick Mahomes' NFL Network Top 100 Ranking: 'It's TV Land'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) work out at NFL football practice Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

When Patrick Mahomes came in as the fourth-best player in the NFL 100 list, people were...perplexed.

None more so than Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.   

"It's TV land, man," Kelce told reporters Thursday during a conference call. "It is what it is. ...You can't tell me there's a better quarterback in the NFL. It's a fun time to be a Kansas City Chief and that's because number 1-5 is in the building."

Here is the thing: Kelce is 100 percent correct to have beef—just not necessarily with "TV land."

Kelce's fellow players voted Mahomes, who is objectively the best player in football by any measure, as the third-best quarterback in the league behind Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson.

While it would be plausible to say there's some level of envy for Mahomes for his quick ascent to the top of the sport, that did not hamper Jackson, who was No. 1 in the rankings.

The simple fact is some players somehow don't view Mahomes as the premier player in their sport despite a half-billion reasons to think otherwise.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Bucs Sign LeSean McCoy

    Tampa Bay reaches one-year agreement with veteran RB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Sign LeSean McCoy

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Here's How Williams' Decision Impacts Chiefs' RB Situation

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Here's How Williams' Decision Impacts Chiefs' RB Situation

    Jeff Kerr
    via CBSSports.com

    Insiders Don't Expect Clowney to Sign Contract 'Soon'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Insiders Don't Expect Clowney to Sign Contract 'Soon'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL 100 Rankings That Need a Do-Over

    B/R adjusts some of the mess-ups from the NFL's top 100 list

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL 100 Rankings That Need a Do-Over

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report