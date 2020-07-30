Report: MLB, MLBPA Agree to 7-Inning Doubleheaders Starting in August

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

A pile of batting practice balls are seen as Cleveland Indians players work out during batting practice for Friday's Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is attempting to squeeze in a 60-game season after play was originally suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could mean more doubleheaders when games are rained out.

With that as a possibility, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the league and the MLB Players Association agreed that doubleheaders will feature two seven-inning games starting on Aug. 1.  

Passan pointed out the two sides worked "quickly" on reaching a compromise since there are "a number of doubleheaders expected to take place on account of rescheduled games due to current and potential coronavirus outbreaks as well as weather-related postponements."

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies, who represent 40 percent of the National League East, as well as the New York Yankees, already saw their schedules altered because of a COVID-19 outbreak among Marlins players.

Even a few days without games for one team can drastically impact the schedule in a division race since teams are playing 40 of their 60 games against division opponents. It is not unreasonable to expect the Marlins to play a handful of doubleheaders when they return to the field.

According to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic, the union asked its players to consider a handful of rule changes in an effort to make it through the season as healthy as possible, including hosting seven-inning games during doubleheaders.

Ghiroli called this move, as well as maintaining 30-man rosters in such an unusual season, "a no-brainer." 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

As Katherine Acquavella and R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports pointed out, playing seven-inning games in the minor leagues is a common practice.

Related

    Mike Trout Placed on Paternity List

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mike Trout Placed on Paternity List

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dave Roberts: Kelly's 8-Game Suspension 'Too Aggressive'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dave Roberts: Kelly's 8-Game Suspension 'Too Aggressive'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    2 Members of Phillies Staff Have COVID-19

    Team has shut down all activities 'until further notice'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2 Members of Phillies Staff Have COVID-19

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Blue Jays vs. Phillies Series Postponed amid COVID-19

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Blue Jays vs. Phillies Series Postponed amid COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report