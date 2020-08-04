Fantasy Football Blueprint: Positions, Players to Target and Avoid

0 of 10

The summer of 2020 has been many things. Normal is not one of them.

It's been no different in the NFL. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of minicamps. And OTAs. And the entire preseason. Several players (including Super Bowl hero Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs) have opted against playing this year.

But training camps are just about to open. The regular season is still slated to start Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

And that means draft season is ramping up in earnest for fantasy football enthusiasts.

A good draft is a key component of a successful fantasy campaign. And a big part of having a good draft is preparation, developing a strategy that will produce a balanced and talented roster.

That's what we're here to do—to offer you a one-stop shop for winning strategies at each of fantasy football's positions, with players to target and avoid at each spot.

This is a winning fantasy blueprint for the 2020 season.

Average-draft-position data courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.

Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.