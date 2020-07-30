MLB News: Latest Buzz on Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria's Return

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants (3-3) ended Wednesday evening with a walk-off home run from Mike Yastrzemski to defeat the San Diego Padres 7-6 and get back to .500 on the season.

On Thursday, the team is likely to get even stronger.

Both first baseman Brandon Belt and third baseman Evan Longoria are expected to rejoin the club from the injured list, adding veteran experience and power to a lineup that could some.

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB in runs scored with 20, ahead of only the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.

While this may still be a rebuilding year for San Francisco, the expanded playoffs at the end of a 60-game season could allow the Giants to sneak into the postseason. In any case, having Belt and Longoria in the lineup provides manager Gabe Kapler with more balance.

Both players began the season roughed up, with Belt suffering right Achilles tendinitis and Longoria dealing with a right oblique strain.

The move will allow Kapler to use Pablo Sandoval (2-for-15, 1 RBI, 3 K, 1 BB) more sparingly off the bench as opposed to stationing him at first base, where he's played with Belt out.

Belt slashed .234/.339/.403 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI in 156 games last season, while Longoria hit .254/.325/.437 with 20 homers and 69 RBI.

"Brandon Belt is one of the better first basemen out there," Kapler said Wednesday, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. "Really good around the bag, really good at attacking the ball. It solidifies our defense and adds to our lineup, particularly against right-handed pitching."

The Miami Marlins are also getting some reinforcements as the club deals with an outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected at least 16 players and two coaches as of Wednesday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Veteran infielder Logan Forsythe will join the team when it is allowed to resume activities in the coming days.

Forsythe was released by the Philadelphia Phillies after he failed to break summer camp on the big league roster. Philadelphia is one of the teams postponing games until given clearance by Major League Baseball after hosting the Marlins for their season-opening series.

The 33-year-old right-handed hitter has spent time and second base, third base and first base throughout his career and should offer Miami some versatility as the team continues to asses the fallout from the coronavirus.

If and when he takes the field for the Marlins, it will be Forsythe's sixth MLB stop after playing with the Texas Rangers in 2019. The infielder slashed .227/.325/.353 in 101 games with seven home runs and 39 RBI.