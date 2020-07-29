Red Sox Hang on for Comeback Win vs. Jacob DeGrom, Mets

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox were able to end their four-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the New York Mets Wednesday night.

New York nearly overcame a three-run deficit by loading the bases in the ninth inning with no outs. Closer Brandon Workman eventually got himself out of trouble to narrowly earn the save.

Jacob deGrom started for the Mets (3-3) and extended his scoreless streak to 31 innings before finally giving up two runs in the fourth. The Red Sox then attacked the bullpen to build enough of a margin to escape with the victory.

Nathan Eovaldi threw five effective innings while Christian Vazquez came through offensively for the Red Sox (2-4), who earned their first victory since Opening Day.

Notable Performances

Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM: 4-for-4

Andres Gimenez, SS, NYM: 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS: 5 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB

Christian Vazquez, C, BOS: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 Run

Mitch Moreland, 1B, BOS: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 Run

Red Sox Offense Overcomes Up-and-Down Pitching Staff

Rotation problems were expected with Chris Sale undergoing Tommy John surgery and Eduardo Rodriguez out due to complications from COVID-19, especially after losing David Price and Rick Porcello in the offseason.

These issues were seen over the past week with at least seven runs allowed in each of the last four games.

Eovaldi tried to turn things around, pitching like an ace so far with a 2.45 ERA through two starts.

The right-hander had good stuff on the mound in this start:

He also got himself out of trouble, coaxing two double plays while surviving a bases-loaded situation in the first. It was a major story of the game as the Mets ended up leaving 11 runners on base.

However, Eovaldi only lasted five innings and the bullpen had its own problems with three different pitchers allowing runs. Workman gave up two hits with two walks before surviving for the save.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, the offense provided enough insurance. Christian Vazquez was the star of the show Wednesday with two huge hits:

Mitch Moreland was opportunistic with two RBI hits and a run on a wild pitch.

Boston has enough offensive talent to win high-scoring games over the course of the season, but this team won't compete in the AL East without better pitching.

Andres Gimenez Shines as Jacob deGrom Gets Another No-Decision

Even though deGrom has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past two years, his 2.05 combined ERA only led to 21 total wins as the Mets struggled to provide much run support.

That was the case once again as the pitcher ended up with his second straight no-decision.

He was effective for most of the game, but he did give up two doubles and had two wild pitches in a rough fourth inning:

When the bats woke up for New York, it was too little, too late.

One bright spot for the Mets was the play of Andres Gimenez, who played well in his first career start.

The shortstop got his first career hit in the second inning and then drove in a run with a triple later in the game:

Even though he entered the season as the Mets No. 3 prospect, per MLB.com, his early production was a relative surprise:

There will be limited opportunities this year with Amed Rosario and Robinson Cano getting most of the starts in the middle infield, but Gimenez provided some excitement with his performance in this one.

What's Next?

These two teams will complete their four-game series Thursday at Citi Field, with Steven Matz expected to start for New York against Boston's Martin Perez.