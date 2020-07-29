Marcus Stroman: Joe Kelly's Suspension for Astros Incident 'Makes Zero Sense'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman didn't agree with the suspension handed out to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly Wednesday:

Stroman also retweeted other criticism of the discipline handed out by MLB.

Kelly threw high pitches at both Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa during Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros, eventually causing both benches to clear:

The pitcher was suspended eight games for his actions while manager Dave Roberts was suspended one game.

The Astros notably used illegal technology to steal signs on their way to a World Series in 2017.

"S--t makes sense now," Stroman said in January after hearing about the scandal. "I remember wondering how these guys were laying off some of my nasty pitches. Relaying all my signs in live speed to the batter. Ruining the integrity of the game."

Although he said he wouldn't throw at players, he clearly doesn't like the punishment handed out to someone who did.