Marcus Stroman: Joe Kelly's Suspension for Astros Incident 'Makes Zero Sense'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman throws a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman didn't agree with the suspension handed out to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly Wednesday:

Stroman also retweeted other criticism of the discipline handed out by MLB

Kelly threw high pitches at both Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa during Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros, eventually causing both benches to clear:

The pitcher was suspended eight games for his actions while manager Dave Roberts was suspended one game.

The Astros notably used illegal technology to steal signs on their way to a World Series in 2017. 

"S--t makes sense now," Stroman said in January after hearing about the scandal. "I remember wondering how these guys were laying off some of my nasty pitches. Relaying all my signs in live speed to the batter. Ruining the integrity of the game."

Although he said he wouldn't throw at players, he clearly doesn't like the punishment handed out to someone who did.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Dodgers-Astros Brawl Suspensions

    • Joe Kelly gets 8-game ban • Dave Roberts gets 1-game ban • Dusty Baker fined

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers-Astros Brawl Suspensions

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Another Marlins Positive Test

    One more Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 16 players and two coaches

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Another Marlins Positive Test

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Soto Cleared to Play by MLB

    Nationals star Juan Soto now needs to be cleared by D.C. health department to return to the team

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Soto Cleared to Play by MLB

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the Wild, Benches-Clearing 6th Inning, and What's Next

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Inside the Wild, Benches-Clearing 6th Inning, and What's Next

    Dan Mullen
    via ESPN.com