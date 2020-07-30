Edwin Rios' Home Run Gives Dodgers 13-Inning Win over Astros

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their winning ways over the Houston Astros on Wednesday, earning a 4-2 victory in 13 innings at Minute Maid Park.

Edwin Rios provided the big hit with a two-run homer in the top of the 13th to give Los Angeles the lead. Dennis Santana tossed 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win in relief.

The Dodgers learned before the game that Joe Kelly had been suspended eight games and manager Dave Roberts was suspended one game after Kelly threw at Alex Bregman and taunted Carlos Correa on Tuesday.



Kelly was available to pitch since he's appealing that suspension. The Dodgers sent rookie Dustin May to the mound against Astros starter Cristian Javier, who was making his MLB debut.

Both starters fared well, though May was removed in the fourth inning once his pitch count reached 76.

Notable Player Stats

Dustin May (LAD): 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Mookie Betts (LAD): 1-6, 2B, RBI

Cristian Javier (HOU): 5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Corey Seager (LAD): 1-4, Solo HR

Michael Brantley (HOU): 2-4, 2B, 1 R

Roberto Osuna (HOU): 2 IP, 0 H, 1 K

Edwin Rios (LAD): 1-2, HR, 2 RBI

Loaded Bullpen Makes Dodgers More Dangerous

If the Dodgers have had an Achilles' heel during their run of seven consecutive National League West titles, it's been their bullpen.

Kenley Jansen is a dominant closer, but getting to him in the ninth has been a challenge at times. Last season, for instance, Michael Baumann of The Ringer noted that Los Angeles' bullpen was worth 3.8 wins below league average by Baseball Reference metrics, tied for 22nd in MLB.

That wound up costing the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Washington Nationals. Clayton Kershaw came on in relief and gave up back-to-back homers to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto that tied the score at three.

The Nationals ultimately won the game 7-3 in 10 innings on Howie Kendrick's grand slam off Kelly.

While the 2020 season is just getting started, the early returns from Los Angeles' bullpen are promising. The group entered Wednesday's game with the third-best FIP (2.12) and fifth-best ERA in MLB (1.64).

Eight Dodgers relievers combined to allow only one run with 10 strikeouts in 9.2 innings Wednesday.

May, who has taken Kershaw's spot in the rotation for the time being, has a 2.35 ERA in his first two starts this season.

The Dodgers have been careful with May's pitch count thus far—he's thrown only 7.2 innings—but he could potentially be shifted to the bullpen if they determine that's his best role.

Regardless of May's immediate future, a stable of Jansen, Kelly, Jake McGee, Adam Kolarek and Brusdar Graterol can shut down a lot of lineups in the late innings.

This is especially bad news for other NL teams because the Dodgers' starting rotation hasn't been at full strength since the season started. Alex Wood is currently on the injured list. Kershaw, who went on the injured list with a back injury prior to starting on Opening Day, could return soon if his bullpen session on Thursday goes well.

Cristian Javier's Promising Debut Lifts Astros Rotation

Justin Verlander insisted Sunday that his strained forearm won't keep him out for the entire season, but the Astros are going to be without the reigning AL Cy Young winner for the time being.

Houston came into this season with significant questions in the starting rotation for the first time since acquiring Verlander in August 2017.

Gerrit Cole is with the New York Yankees, Zack Greinke is still an effective starter but won't lead a rotation at 36 years old, and Lance McCullers Jr. is in his first season back after having Tommy John surgery.

Luckily, the Astros' farm system is still flush with a number of quality pitchers. Javier, 23, is one of those pitchers. MLB.com ranked the right-hander as Houston's No. 6 prospect coming into this season.

Javier gave the Astros exactly what they needed Wednesday night, including striking out the side in the first inning:

The Astros can still score runs as well as any team, but they'll need some of their starters to hold down the fort in Verlander's absence to challenge for the best record in the AL.

Javier's stellar debut against arguably the best team in MLB eases a lot of the early concerns for manager Dusty Baker.

What's Next?

The Dodgers will continue their nine-game road trip on Thursday at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET. The Astros are off tomorrow before opening a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:10 p.m. ET.