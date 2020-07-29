MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Roster Moves for Red Sox, Mets and Astros

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly letting go of a veteran hitter to make room for a potential improvement to their struggling pitching staff.

According to The Athletic's Chad Jennings, the Red Sox will release catcher Jonathan Lucroy and bring up pitcher Chris Mazza.

Lucroy has not recorded an at-bat in Boston's five games. Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki have split time behind the plate.

The pair of backstops combined to go 8-for-20 in the opening week of the season, which may provide some comfort for the Red Sox at the position.

Boston should not feel comfortable with its pitching staff at the moment. The Red Sox are one of four MLB teams with a team ERA of 6.00 or over heading into Wednesday's games. Only Seattle, Baltimore and the Chicago White Sox have worse totals.

Mazza only has nine games of big-league experience from his time with the New York Mets in 2019. In those appearances, he went 1-1 with 11 strikeouts and a 5.11 ERA.

It may not be the best move to fix the pitching struggles, but Boston has to try something different since five relievers have been tagged for multiple earned runs.

Astros Close to Fernando Rodney Deal

According to Sports Radio 610's Adam Spolane, Houston is "nearing an agreement to purchase the contract" of MLB veteran Fernando Rodney from independent side Sugar Land Skeeters.

The 43-year-old has pitched for 11 different MLB franchises, and he spent 2019 between the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.

In 55 appearances, Rodney struck out 49 batters and recorded a 5.66 ERA. His numbers were better in 38 games with the Nationals than his 17 appearances for the A's.

Houston's bullpen is currently depleted by injuries and features plenty of inexperienced arms.

Brad Peacock and Austin Pruitt are on the injured list, while Ryan Pressly and Chris Devenski are battling minor injuries.

Spolane reported that Rodney would report to the team's alternative training site in Corpus Christi, Texas, before he joins the Astros, since a 40-man roster move has to be made to bring him aboard.

If he is brought up to the majors soon after signing, the Astros may use him in late-inning situations to take some burden off the younger arms that have thrown in front of Roberto Osuna during the first week of the season.

Mets Bringing in Bruce Maxwell

The New York Mets are nearing a deal to land catcher Bruce Maxwell, per Newsday's Tim Healey.

Maxwell has not appeared in a major-league game since the end of his three-year stint with Oakland in 2018.

In 127 games over that span, the catcher hit .240 and recorded an OPS of .661 while driving in 42 runs.

At the moment, the Mets have three catchers on their 30-man roster in Wilson Ramos, Tomas Nido and Rene Rivera.

Nido and Rivera have combined for five at-bats in reserve roles behind Ramos, and Maxwell could complete with the duo for the second-or-third string positions once he arrives.

