Fantasy Baseball Mailbag: Verlander's Injury, Ohtani's Struggles and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

What should I do with Brendan McKay? Because I am in need of bench depth and outfielders, and I have no idea what the Rays plan with him is. (@ChrisThomas98)

McKay arrived late to "summer camp," and that is part of the reason he did not make the Opening Day roster. The other is the fact that with Tyler Glasnow back healthy, there's not a spot for him in the Tampa Bay rotation.

The 24-year-old showed promise last year with a 4.03 FIP and 56 strikeouts in 49 innings, and he still has keeper value, but in redraft leagues he's droppable in a season when roster flexibility is paramount.

What to do with Kyle Tucker from the Astros? (@valadezj25)

Josh Reddick hit .255 with a .676 OPS and four home runs after the All-Star break last year and he's off to a 4-for-22 start at the plate this year. However, he's still a plus defender in right field, and manager Dusty Baker has a reputation of favoring veterans.

There's also going to be a crunch for DH playing time once Yordan Alvarez returns to the active roster.

All of that leaves Kyle Tucker on the outside looking in, but I'm still extremely high on him and think a breakout is coming. He's a tough start in weekly leagues because of his sporadic playing time, but he's still worth rostering in daily leagues in hopes he pushes his way into a larger role.

Should I hold onto A.J. Puk and Nick Madrigal even though they're injured and not on the roster? (@joshcooeff)

I think Madrigal is droppable in redraft leagues. The White Sox seem content playing Leury Garcia at second base, and they also have Danny Mendick capable of playing there. I think there's a chance we don't see him until 2021.

Puk is likely headed to the bullpen once he returns. The A's have enough starting pitching depth that they won't risk overextending him given his past injury issues. Stash him if you're optimistic he'll be plugged into the rotation once he returns. I am not.