Fantasy Baseball Mailbag: Verlander's Injury, Ohtani's Struggles and More

Associated Press

Should I pick up Dansby Swanson? (@r_e1)

Dansby Swanson is hitting .391 with two doubles and two home runs in his first 23 plate appearances this season. Is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft finally ready to break out?

CBS Sports fantasy baseball writer Scott White tweeted: "He probably deserved more hype than he got leading up to the season, but shortstop is so insanely deep that there wasn't much need for him."

He spent most of the second half last year battling injury, and that overshadowed a brilliant first half during which he hit .270/.330/.493 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI. If he's still available in your league, pick him up immediately!

Should I pick up Colin Moran? (@austin27rn)

Those 11 games that Colin Moran played at second base last year make him an extremely attractive waiver-wire pickup, since he's eligible at 2B, 3B, MI and CI for the sake of fantasy.

The 27-year-old has always had intriguing potential dating back to being drafted No. 6 overall in 2013, and he's off to a hot start with a .300 average and an NL-leading three home runs in 22 plate appearances.

By all means, ride the hot hand and add him to your roster. He could prove to be a valuable bench piece even after he cools off a bit given his positional versatility and RBI potential.

Who are some great hitters that are super underrated? I'm playing in a Yahoo fantasy league against my family and I need to impress. (@maxesplin5)

Here are seven hitters I like who are owned in 50 percent of leagues or fewer:

Mark Canha, OAK (1B, OF)

Teoscar Hernandez, TOR (OF)

Colin Moran, PIT (2B, 3B)

Trent Grisham, SD (OF)

Ian Happ, CHC (2B, 3B, OF)

Luis Arraez, MIN (2B, 3B, OF)

Nick Solak, TEX (2B, 3B)

Once again, positional versatility is going to be extremely valuable this year while trying to navigate roster issues. Don't sleep on guys like Ian Happ and Nick Solak being useful bench pieces in 12-team leagues.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and MLB.com, unless otherwise noted. All fantasy ownership numbers accurate through Tuesday.