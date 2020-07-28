Robinson Cano Leads Mets to Easy Win vs. Struggling Red Sox

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

In a battle of two pitchers making their first career starts, the New York Mets earned an 8-3 over the Boston Red Sox.

Mets (3-2) starter David Peterson pitched well in his major league debut Tuesday, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings while battling through several tough situations. With J.D. Davis and Robinson Cano leading the offense, New York earned its second straight win at Fenway Park while handing Boston its fourth straight loss.

Matt Hall took the ball for the Red Sox (1-4) after spending time as a reliever the past two years with the Detroit Tigers, but he failed to make it out of the third inning. The offense picked up 10 hits, but it wasn't enough to stop the team's recent slide.

Notable Stats

David Peterson, SP, NYM: 5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Robinson Cano, 2B, NYM: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 Run, 1 BB

J.D. Davis, LF, NYM: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 Runs

Matt Hall, SP, BOS: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS: 2-for-4, 1 Run

Kevin Pillar, RF, BOS: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 Run

David Peterson Shows Resolve in Debut for Mets

The Mets needed someone to step up in the rotation with Noah Syndergaard out for the year because of Tommy John surgery and Marcus Stroman out with a muscle tear in his calf.

It opened things up for Peterson, the 2017 first-round pick who ranked as the Mets' No. 10 prospect, per MLB.com.

The left-hander got off to a strong start while cruising through the first two innings:

However, he arguably showed more when things weren't going as well:

Peterson gave up runs in the third and sixth innings but mostly did a good job of getting out of trouble and rarely looked rattled on the mound. Although allowing nine baserunners in less than six innings will often cause more damage, he showed he can handle the pressure of the majors.

It should be enough to at least earn another start and potentially a full-time spot in the rotation, at least until Stroman returns to full strength.

The lineup also provided plenty of support to make things easier for the rookie:

It was enough to help the Mets come away with a third straight victory.

Pitching Again Fails Red Sox

The Red Sox offense is enough to be competitive on paper, but the pitching staff was expected to be an issue to start the season. Through the first five games, that has proved to be true.

Boston allowed at least seven runs for the fourth straight game Tuesday, while it was the third game in a row the starter failed to get through the fourth.

Hall had an easy first inning, but things didn't get any easier from there with the Mets getting runners on base in every other inning.

The starter was pulled after 51 pitches, three short of his career high, and it'll be difficult to trust him going forward. Austin Brice then came in and gave up two earned runs, bringing him up to four earned runs in 3.2 innings on the season.

Colten Brewer was a rare highlight in the bullpen with just one hit allowed in 2.2 scoreless innings, but it won't be enough to carry a Boston staff that has a lot of issues.

If the Red Sox are going to compete in the AL East, they will need a lot more help behind Nathan Eovaldi.

What's Next?

The teams will both now travel to Citi Field for a second two-game series in New York on Wednesday and Thursday. The No. 1 pitchers will be back on the mound for Wednesday's game, as two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom takes on Nathan Eovaldi.