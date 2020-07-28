Marlins, Phillies, Yankees Schedules Adjusted After Miami's COVID-19 Outbreak

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has altered its schedule for the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins and New York Yankees after the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the Marlins roster and coaching staff.

As a result of the changes, the Miami Marlins will now be off through Sunday. They were originally scheduled to host the Baltimore Orioles from Tuesday through Thursday and the Washington Nationals from Friday through Sunday.

The Phillies, meanwhile, will be off until Friday after initially being scheduled to host the Yankees on Tuesday and travel to New York for a two-game set with the Bronx Bombers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Instead, the Yankees will square off against the Orioles on Wednesday and Thursday to create flexibility in the schedule later in the season.

Per Andy Slater of Fox Sport 640, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said on Tuesday the Marlins should follow the recommended 14-day quarantine period when they return to Miami after knowingly being exposed to COVID-19.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter also announced the team will move to daily testing moving forward:

The schedule adjustments come after The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Marlins had four new positive coronavirus cases in their latest round of testing. That brings the total up to 17 total positives among the team over the past five days, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Marlins last played the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday after MLB reporter Robert Murray reported Miami had "multiple" players test positive for COVID-19. Jose Urena, the team's scheduled starting pitcher, was scratched because of a positive test.

Thus far, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Philadelphia's visiting clubhouse attendant is the only member of the organization that has returned a positive coronavirus test.

The Marlins' next scheduled game is at home against the Phillies on Aug. 4.