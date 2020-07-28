George Kittle, 49ers Engaged in Contract Talks, According to GM John Lynch

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said Tuesday the team expects tight end George Kittle to show up for training camp amid discussions about a contract extension.

"George is planning on coming. We've exchanged ideas. It'd be silly not to figure it out," Lynch told reporters. "You ask for timetable; I don't have that. No updates. I don't think there's anything to be discouraged."

He added: "I can tell you we're working in earnest because it's very important to us."

Kittle has quickly established himself as one of the NFL's best tight ends since the Niners selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

The 26-year-old University of Iowa product backed up his 88-catch 2018 campaign with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns last season. He added eight catches for 71 yards during the team's three playoff games, including its Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kittle is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract. His $2.1 million base salary for 2020 is tied for 22nd at the position, per Spotrac.

Earlier this month, he told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area he wasn't going to hold out because of his key role within the locker room.

"Being a captain, I want to be there for my team and I need to show the right leadership skills," he said.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reportedly in early July that Kittle is expected to land an extension worth around $13 million annually, which would lead all tight ends.

It doesn't sound like the Wisconsin native is planning to sit out, even if the sides aren't able to reach an agreement on a long-term deal before the season starts, so the negotiations shouldn't have a major impact on the upcoming campaign.

That's good news for the Niners because they lack depth at the position. Ross Dwelley and Daniel Helm would likely combine to fill the void if Kittle misses any time in 2020.

San Francisco is scheduled to open the season Sept. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.