MLB Trade Deadline 2020: Latest from Experts on Kimbrel, Lindor, More

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs may be motivated to move on from Craig Kimbrel at some point during the 2020 season.

According to ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers, the 32-year-old is one of three players directly mentioned in a survey of MLB executives concerning who may be dealt at some point in the 60-game campaign. Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Cleveland reliever Brad Hand were two of the other players noted directly.

Kimbrel has had a rough tenure in Chicago. He went 0-4 with 13 saves and a 6.53 ERA in 2019, and he struggled Monday with four walks against the Cincinnati Reds. Prior to joining the Cubs, he produced eight straight seasons with 30 or more saves for Atlanta and Boston.

If Chicago tries to dealthe seven-time All-Star, it may find difficulties looking for a trade partner given the closer's rocky form.

On Monday, Kimbrel was replaced by Jeremy Jeffress in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park, and if he struggles even more, the Cubs may be forced to give Jeffress more time in the ninth inning.

If a team is in need of a veteran reliever, though, it could come calling for Kimbrel, and a parting of ways might end up being the best route for both parties if the pitcher's struggles continue.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor will be watched closely over the next few months.

Whether it be during the season or in the offseason, the 26-year-old could be dealt by Cleveland, if teams do not have a ton of options in free agency, as ESPN.com's Dan Mullen noted.

"I don't think we'll see a lot of big trades during the season," he wrote. "But if spending in free agency is down after all of the lost revenue of the shortened season as expected—with Mookie's big extension a rare exception—that could make teams even more inclined to trade for someone like Lindor this winter."

The shortstop is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season, but if Cleveland feels the situation calls for it, it could send him away before 2020 ends. His bat should be intriguing to a handful of World Series contenders, after four consecutive seasons with 170 hits and three straight with 30 or more home runs.

Lindor struggled in Cleveland's opening series with Kansas City by going 2-for-14 with one RBI, but he is expected to break out of his slump sooner rather than later.

Cleveland is within its right to demand a high return for the Puerto Rican, if it shops him on the trade market.

With Mookie Betts off the free-agent market, the Indians could be more inclined to wait until the offseason to take advantage of other teams' needs and bring in a few quality prospects, instead of letting Lindor walk at the end of 2021.

Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant may end up as the odd man out with the Chicago Cubs as they try to find the best solution to pay all of their top young stars.

Rogers noted the possibility of 2020 being the final season for the 28-year-old in a Cubs uniform.

"The Cubs have no fewer than four star players all set to become free agents after 2021," he wrote. "For reasons too long and complex to get into here, Bryant remains less likely than the others to stick around. The Cubs simply can't pay everyone."

If the Cubs opt to not pay the Las Vegas native, they may look into a trade to cut his salary for next season and bring back younger players in return.

Bryant has an arbitration year left on his contract for 2021 before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022, which is also when Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo are set to hit the open market.

The three-time All-Star would be a great fit for most contenders, as he has four seasons with 25 or more home runs and has produced over 100 hits in each of his five seasons.

When evaluating a potential deal, the Cubs have to make sure they get enough in return for a player of Bryant's caliber, which is a similar approach Cleveland has to take with Lindor.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.