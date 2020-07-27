Rob Manfred: MLB Not Facing 'Nightmare' Scenario with Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak

John Raoux/Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the league will carry on with the 2020 season after the Miami Marlins experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers reported at least 13 members of the Miami Marlins have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Manfred said on MLB Network that owners didn't seriously entertain the idea of halting the season and that officials "believe the protocols are adequate to keep our players safe," per the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.

"I don't put this in the 'nightmare' category," Manfred said.

He added that MLB personnel feel "we can keep people safe and continue to play," per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

ESPN's Marly Rivera passed along more of Manfred's comments: "We expected we were going to have positives at some point. I remain optimistic that the protocols are strong enough that it will allow us to play even through an outbreak like this, and complete our season."

The Marlins outbreak doesn't represent the worst-case scenario but clearly demonstrates the risk posed by resuming sports during the pandemic. And unlike other American leagues, MLB hasn't moved its operations to a designated location to stage games in order to set up a "bubble" where it could closely monitor involved parties.

Manfred said the "bubble" plan wouldn't have been viable, per ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr.: "The duration would have been much longer—the longer you go, the more people you have, the less likely it is that you can make the bubble work... I'm just not sure it was workable for us."

The "Arizona Plan" had gained some traction in the spring. Players and coaches would have stayed in Phoenix for the season and played games at stadiums around the area. As Manfred alluded to, the logistical hurdles to such a strategy were innumerable.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price, who opted out of the season, questioned whether Manfred and MLB were placing enough importance on the health of players when they forged ahead with a season:

Manfred addressed the tweet, saying he "disagree[s] with David's comments" and that player health "was the most important [issue]," per the Southern California News Group's J.P. Hoornstra.

ESPN's Karl Ravech noted Manfred has the authority to indefinitely stop or cancel the 2020 season. The commissioner acknowledged he would consider suspending play for an entire team if the pandemic "rendered it completely non-competitive," per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Some would argue that's true of the Marlins right now, and it's not immediately clear whether they've experienced the extent of their current outbreak.

Manfred said on MLB Network that Miami won't play the Baltimore Orioles on Monday or Tuesday but will be on track to return Wednesday if additional testing of the team yields "acceptable" results.