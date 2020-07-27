Lamar Jackson Is 'The Most Dominant Guy in the League,' According to NFL Exec

Omar Vega/Associated Press

There are apparently a number of NFL coaches and evaluators who do not believe Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson, who is the league's reigning MVP, is a Tier 1 quarterback.

That confused at least one executive.

"The most dominant guy in the league," that executive said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. "How is he not a one now?"

Sando's article puts all the quarterbacks in tiers based on votes from 50 coaches and evaluators, and Jackson received 16 Tier 1 votes, 31 Tier 2 votes and three Tier 3 votes. While that may not seem like enough Tier 1 votes for the league MVP, it is a notable improvement from last year when he was ranked in Tier 4.

The final tally put Jackson No. 7 on the quarterback list behind Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady.

Everyone but Watson ahead of him has won a Super Bowl, and Baltimore's playoff failure in the AFC Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans clearly held Jackson back given one former head coach's opinion:

"When it really comes down to it, at the end of the year, and at the start of the playoffs, the accuracy of the quarterback, his ability to manage the situations, be able to make those plays, is what the good ones do and is what gets them to the Super Bowl where they have success. Right now, Lamar has not been able to win a playoff game with a top-10 defense and run game. You could make the case Baltimore, with that defense, wins their playoff game if they have Brady last year."

While Jackson may not have the throwing accuracy of a Mahomes or Rodgers, he completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions during his MVP effort.

He is certainly not someone who can only make plays with his legs given that stat line, although his ability to run is what makes him even more dangerous and separates him from so many of his peers. He ran for 1,206 yards and seven scores as well.

Jackson also wasn't on the field when Baltimore's defense allowed 195 rushing yards and a passing touchdown to Derrick Henry in the playoff loss. For his part, the quarterback threw for 365 yards and ran for 143 more.

Jackson already has a league MVP after two seasons in the NFL. If he adds some playoff success to his resume in Year 3, he will likely climb the rankings.