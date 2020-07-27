Packers Rumors: Ex-Vikings DE Everson Griffen Draws Interest from Green Bay

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career. He's coming off a bounce-back season for the longest-tenured player on the team. Griffen has chosen to exercise his option to void the remaining three years on his contract, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive end Everson Griffen and the Green Bay Packers reportedly have mutual interest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Rapoport added that the Packers "were among the teams" to show interest and that his former coach, Minnesota Vikings head honcho Mike Zimmer, had expressed a desire to bring him back. 

