Packers Rumors: Ex-Vikings DE Everson Griffen Draws Interest from Green Bay

Packers Rumors: Ex-Vikings DE Everson Griffen Draws Interest from Green BayJuly 27, 2020
Brett Duke/Associated Press
Free-agent defensive end Everson Griffen and the Green Bay Packers reportedly have mutual interest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Rapoport added that the Packers "were among the teams" to show interest and that his former coach, Minnesota Vikings head honcho Mike Zimmer, had expressed a desire to bring him back.
