Report: DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar, Cody Latimer Placed on NFL's Exempt List

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer have reportedly been placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List.

The list allows players to be paid their normal salary but they are prohibited from attending games or practices.

Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, while Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery in connection to an incident in Florida that took place in May. Both players have pleaded not guilty.

Latimer was arrested in May after a report of gunshots at an Englewood, Colorado, apartment complex and faces eight charges, including second-degree assault.

