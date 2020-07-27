Report: DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar, Cody Latimer Placed on NFL's Exempt List

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker (27) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer have reportedly been placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported the news on Baker and Dunbar, while Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported Latimer being placed on the list.

The list allows players to be paid their normal salary but they are prohibited from attending games or practices.

Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, while Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery in connection to an incident in Florida that took place in May. Both players have pleaded not guilty.

Latimer was arrested in May after a report of gunshots at an Englewood, Colorado, apartment complex and faces eight charges, including second-degree assault.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

