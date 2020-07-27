Report: MLB Hasn't Had Talks of Pausing Season amid Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

An opening week logo is displayed at Citi Field during the New York Mets baseball practice, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in New York. The Mets open the season in Friday against the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Despite an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Miami Marlins organization, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Monday "there's been no serious discussion at this point about pausing/suspending the season."

The Marlins have had at least 14 players and staff test positive for the coronavirus, including eight players and two coaches testing positive in the most recent round of tests, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The league announced Monday's game between the Marlins and Baltimore Orioles has been canceled as well as the matchup between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Marlins had played a series in Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia this past weekend, where the Yankees and Phillies were scheduled to play Monday night.

   

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

