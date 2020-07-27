MLB Opening Weekend 2020 Results: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Sunday

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The final day of MLB opening weekend definitely did not disappoint.

The Twins and White Sox tied a major league record by hitting the 10 run mark in a third straight series, as the Twins scored a whopping 14 runs to win the series 2-1. Nelson Cruz was on fire in the series-clinching win, with a 3-RBI double, a solo homer and a three-run home run—supplying Chicago with half of its runs.

In addition to the Twins, two other teams topped 10 runs—the Marlins scored 11 and the Braes exploded for 14—and we saw homers galore for the third day in a row.

Despite having to wait longer than normal for the 2020 MLB season to start, if this weekend told us anything, it’s that we have an exciting 60-game season ahead of us with plenty more action in store.

Here’s a look at all the action from Sunday, including final scores, each team’s top performer, and a breakdown of a few matchups.

Sunday Scores and Team’s Top Performer

Marlins 11, Phillies 6

Jesus Aguilar (MIA): 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R

Adam Haseley (PHI): 4-for-6, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R

Yankees 3, Nationals 2

Gleyber Torres (NYY): 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Patrick Corbin (WAS): 6.1 IP, 2 H, 8 K

Tigers 3, Reds 2

C.J. Cron (DET): 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Trevor Bauer (CIN): 6.1 IP, 2 H, 13 K, 1 BB

Indians 9, Royals 2

Jose Ramirez (CLE): 3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R

Brady Singer (KC): 2-fo-4, 1 2B, 1 R

Rays 6, Blue Jays 5 (10 Innings)

Kevin Kiermaier (TB): 1-for-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI

Teoscar Hernandez (TOR): 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 R

Orioles 7, Red Sox 4

Jose Iglesias (BAL): 4-for-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

Christian Vazquez (BOS): 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Twins 14, White Sox 2

Nelson Cruz (MIN): 4-for-5, 2 HR, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 4 R

Luis Robert (CWS): 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Mariners 7, Astros 6

Kyle Lewis (SEA): 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R

Michael Brantley (HOU): 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

Pirates 5, Cardinals 1

Phillip Evans (PIT): 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

Dakota Hudson (STL): 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 K, 1 BB, L (0-1)

Cubs 9, Brewers 1

Willson Contreras (CHI): 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Freddy Peralta (MIL): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 K, 2 BB, L (0-1)

Rockies 5, Rangers 2

Trevor Story (COL): 2-for-2, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

Joey Gallo (TEX): 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Athletics 6, Angels 4

Mark Canha (OAK): 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R

Matt Andriese (LAA): 5.2 IP, 3 H, 5 K, 1 BB

Diamondbacks 4, Padres 3

Ketel Marte (ARI): 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

Garrett Richards (SD): 5.0 IP, 1 H, 6 K, 3 BB

Braves 14, Mets 1

Dansby Swanson (ATL): 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R

Brandon Nimmo (NYM): 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Giants 3, Dodgers 1

Mauricio Dubon (SF): 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R

Julio Urias (LAD): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 K, 3 BB

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

The Marlins entered Sunday coming off a 7-1 Saturday loss after winning the first game of the series against the Phillies on Friday. On top of that, according to the Miami Herald, "four Marlins players reportedly received word of positive tests for COVID-19 since arriving in Philadelphia, including three prior to Sunday’s game."

So, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team entering the day, and there will continue to be in the days to come, as the Marlins postponed their trip home and deal with the effects of the players' positive test results.

Things didn’t look promising for Miami when the Phillies scored four runs—highlighted by a Bryce Harper three-run bomb—in the bottom of the first to take an early, dominant lead.

However, they leave opening weekend with a series win over their NL East-rivals and some hope going into the rest of the truncated season.

After things went sideways in the first, the Marlins bounced back with homers from Jesus Aguilar and Miguel Rojas—whose blast brought in three runs—to tie up the game at 4. Another three-run long ball came in the fifth from Brian Anderson to give Miami a resounding 9-5 lead, which they were ultimately able to hold on to.

Rojas had a stellar day at the plate, almost hitting the cycle with an RBI triple and single in addition to his deep ball. Corey Dickerson and Magneuris Sierra were also a part of Miami’s powerhouse offense Sunday, as Dickerson contributed a homer and Sierra knocked an RBI double and RBI triple.

Miami’s bullpen combined to throw 179 total pitches on the day. Starter Robert Dugger was told he’d take the mound in place of Jose Urena on Sunday morning in a last-minute swap, as Urena reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Dugger started just seven games last season, and had a rougher outing through 3.1 innings—allowing five runs on six hits.

“It would have been very easy to feel bad for yourself,” manager Don Mattingly told the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson. “It’s a big win from that standpoint. What it says about our club, we’ll see over time, but we’ve got a good group.”

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

After losing the season opener, the Rays came back to win the next two games to come away with a series win over the Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay was riding a 4-1 win entering Sunday, but was unable to build off that momentum immediately—with the first hit not coming until the third inning. The Blue Jays exploded in the sixth, capitalizing off an early error and multiple RBI singles to score four runs and take a commanding lead.

The Rays were left playing catch up, and were able to get one on the board with a Ji-Man Choi homer in the bottom of the sixth—the first hit since Brandon Lowe’s third-inning single.

Manuel Margot scored in the seventh, but the Rays still entered the bottom of the ninth inning down by two.

However, then began a two-out rally that sent the game into extras. After a double and two walks loaded the bases, Brian Moran stepped up to the mound to take over for Ken Giles. Moran proceeded to walk Choi, allowing one score, and then Lowe followed up with an RBI single to tie the game.

Toronto was able to take the lead once again off of a sacrifice fly in the 10th, but that lead became history when Kevin Kiermaier hit a walk-off triple that brought in the two winning runs to secure the 6-5 victory.

“I told (Kevin Cash) after the game, 29 other managers probably would have had me bunt right there,” Kiermaier said to the Tampa Bay Times. “But he told me right away to swing the bat. I appreciate that from him.”

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

The Braves connected on just three balls in Friday’s 1-0 loss to the Mets. On Saturday, Atlanta and New York juked it out in extra innings, which resulted in a 5-3 Braves win after a three-run 10th inning.

After scoring just two runs through 18 innings, the Braves scored a whopping 14 runs in Sunday’s demolition of the Mets.

They got off to an early lead, with RBI singles bringing in two runs in the first. Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte all doubled in the third inning to turn Atlanta’s 2-1 lead into a 7-1 lead.

The Braves proceeded to score in the next four straight innings, with four homers and one RBI double accounting for the other seen runs. Swanson ended the game with a two-run home run and a two-RBI double, totaling five RBI on the day. Ozuna, Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley all contributed to the flurry of homers that Braves fans saw on Sunday.

“I think every day I’ve been trying to focus on becoming better, more consistent, being convicted in what I’m trying to do that day,” Swanson said, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “It’s great having a great staff and other guys you can talk to, help you be accountable for your work. Really, I just put a lot of emphasis on my preparation each day. Then going out and playing and having fun.”

Sean Newcomb started the game for Atlanta, allowing one earned run on three hits through 3.1 innings, including one strikeout and two walks. Jhoulus Chacin took over in the fourth, and was able to hold New York to just one hit over 3.2 innings.

Rick Porcello was credited with the loss for the Mets, after allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits through just two innings. Corey Oswalt was unable to stop the Braves’ offensive ambush either, giving up five runs on seen hits in the four innings he pitched.

The Mets will look to recollect themselves against the Red Sox on Monday night.