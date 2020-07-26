NFLPA Issues Memo Detailing 2020 NFL Season Opt-Outs, Salary Cap, More

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association sent out a memo to the league's players and agents Sunday outlining the amendments to the 2020 collective bargaining agreement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those amendments, as agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA, were shared by SI.com's Albert Breer:

The main bullet points from those amendments are as follows:

The 2020 salary cap remains unchanged at $198.2 million, while the 2021 cap will be no lower than $175 million.

Any revenue loss from the 2020 season will be spread out evenly across the next four seasons (through 2024).

Players at high risk of complications due to the coronavirus can opt out of the 2020 season and earn $350,000 and an accrued season toward free agency. That includes individuals with autoimmune disorders, chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, heart issues, etc.

Non-risk players can opt out of the 2020 season and earn $ 150,000. They do not accrue a season.

If the season is canceled, players will not get paid their contract beyond any bonuses or guaranteed money owed to them before the date of cancellation. Players who made their team's roster will be eligible for a stipend payment, with the amount depending on the date of cancellation.

Positive test results for COVID-19 will be classified as football-related injuries unless the NFL determines a player broke any social distancing rules.

Those rules ban going to the following locations or attending the following events if more than 15 people are present: indoor nightclubs, indoor bars (except to take out food), indoor house parties, indoor concerts, professional sporting events.

Attending an indoor church service that is at more than 25 percent of the building's capacity is also not allowed.



Players who break those rules are subject to team discipline.

NFL training camps are scheduled to start on time, as is the regular season. No preseason games will be played this year as a part of the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.