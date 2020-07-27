MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Opening Day Weekend

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Opening Day WeekendJuly 27, 2020
Our weekly MLB power rankings will once again be a Monday morning staple throughout the 2020 MLB season, but we're doing things a little differently this year.
In the past, the first weekend of the season had little impact on our rankings, with teams shifting only slightly relative to where they stood in the Opening Day edition. In other words, preseason expectations played a significant role in where teams were ranked in the early going.
Not this time.
With the 60-game schedule and expanded 16-team postseason expected to make the 2020 season an all-out sprint from start to finish, we're throwing preseason expectations out the window and reshuffling the rankings based solely on first impressions.
That means there's going to be a lot of movement in the weeks to come, so if your team shot up the rankings with a strong start or plummeted after a rocky opening series, there's a good chance it's only temporary.
Ahead, you'll find a quick breakdown of each of the 30 teams, along with our highlight of the week, top individual performers of the week and a look at the leaders for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year, which will be updated weekly.
Let's get started!
Nos. 30-26
30. Kansas City Royals (1-2)
The Royals are hitting an MLB-worst .158 after three games. On the bright side, top prospect Brady Singer (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 7 K) looked sharp in his MLB debut Saturday, and Greg Holland struck out the side to nail down the save in his first appearance in a Royals jersey since 2015.
29. Seattle Mariners (1-2)
The Mariners pitching staff served up 29 hits and 20 earned runs in three games against the Astros en route to a 7.20 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. At least rookie slugger Kyle Lewis (4-for-11, 2 HR, 4 RBI) is off to a strong start at the plate, including a 457-foot bomb on Opening Day.
28. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2)
Rookie right-hander Mitch Keller (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) had a terrific first start, and Joe Musgrove (5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 7 K) was one out away from recording a quality start on Opening Day, but that's about it for bright spots in Pittsburgh. The lineup only managed a .196 average against the St. Louis pitching staff.
27. Los Angeles Angels (1-2)
The weekend ended on a sour note for the Angels when Shohei Ohtani failed to record an out in his first start of the season while allowing three hits, three walks and five earned runs. That overshadowed strong starts from Dylan Bundy (6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER) and Andrew Heaney (4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER), and their performance will be huge going forward.
26. Texas Rangers (1-2)
The Rangers had a good Opening Weekend on the pitching side with a 2.33 ERA as a team. The bullpen allowed just four hits and one earned run in seven innings of work, while Lance Lynn (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER) and Mike Minor (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER) had strong starts. Unfortunately, Corey Kluber left his start with a shoulder injury, and the offense scored just five runs in three games.
Nos. 25-21
25. Boston Red Sox (1-2)
While dropping two of three to the Orioles is a tough way to start the season, there were a few positive takeaways for the Red Sox. Nathan Eovaldi (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER) pitched well on Opening Day while the offense exploded for 13 runs. Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (7-for-11, 2 2B) is also off to a red-hot start at the plate.
24. Chicago White Sox (1-2)
The White Sox have an MLB-worst 9.00 ERA, and Reynaldo Lopez only recorded two outs in his first start of the season Sunday. The offense is going to score plenty of runs—they have an .884 OPS and seven home runs through three games—but they're only going to go as far as the pitching staff allows.
23. Philadelphia Phillies (1-2)
The Phillies lost two of three at home to the Marlins, allowing 27 hits and 17 earned runs in the process. On a positive note, newcomers Didi Gregorius (4-for-11, 2 HR) and Zack Wheeler (7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER) both had strong debuts with the team.
22. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2)
The D-backs offense was silenced by the Padres pitching staff, as it managed just a .551 OPS and seven runs in three games. The bullpen surrendered 11 hits, 12 walks and eight earned runs in 11.2 innings, and the pitching staff as a whole handed out an MLB-high 23 free passes.
21. Toronto Blue Jays (1-2)
Matt Shoemaker (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER) turned in one of the better starts of the weekend and has a chance to be a real X-factor for the Blue Jays if he can stay healthy. Cavan Biggio (5-for-13, HR) led the way offensively, and they played a good Tampa Bay team tough for three games on the road.
Nos. 20-16
20. Cincinnati Reds (1-2)
The Reds came out of the gate with stellar starting pitching, getting quality starts from Sonny Gray (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER), Luis Castillo (6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER) and Trevor Bauer (6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER). Unfortunately, the bullpen allowed seven hits and seven earned runs in 8.2 innings and took a pair of losses. There's still plenty of reason for optimism if the relief corps can get on track.
19. New York Mets (1-2)
Jacob deGrom (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER) and Steven Matz (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) are going to have to do a lot of heavy lifting for the Mets with Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman both sidelined, and they both turned in impressive 2020 debuts. However, Rick Porcello was crushed Sunday, and the back end of the staff could be a real problem. They can't afford to blow saves when they do manage to carry a lead deep into games.
18. Milwaukee Brewers (1-2)
After scoring just nine runs in three games while hitting .175 with a .541 OPS as a team, the Brewers will be looking for something to jumpstart their offense in the days to come. Keep an eye on Corbin Burnes (3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 6 K) in the starting rotation. Despite a rocky 2019 season, he still has the stuff to be a major contributor.
17. Washington Nationals (1-2)
With an .827 OPS (seventh in MLB) and a 3.09 ERA (ninth in MLB), the Nationals had a strong first week on paper; they just ran into a Yankees team that played slightly better. With the Blue Jays and Marlins waiting this week, they'll have a chance to prove they belong among the league's top-tier contenders.
16. San Francisco Giants (2-2)
Credit the Giants for battling back to split a four-game series with the rival Dodgers after they were outscored 17-2 in the first two games. They used six different pitchers in Saturday's win and seven different pitchers on Sunday, and that could be a theme throughout the season as the bullpen has already worked 21 innings. Will that be a recipe for success or disaster?
Nos. 15-11
15. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2)
The Dodgers were unable to come away with a series win after back-to-back losses against the Giants, and Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his Opening Day start with back stiffness. He's expected to be back soon, and in his absence the trio of Dustin May (4.1 IP, 7 H, 1 ER), Julio Urias (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER) and Ross Stripling (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER) all threw well, which is a promising sign for the new-look rotation. This team is still stacked, but they slide to the middle of the pack for the time being.
14. Baltimore Orioles (2-1)
After getting shellacked 13-2 on Opening Day, the Orioles came away with back-to-back wins over the Red Sox. For the record, they also started 2019 with a pair of series wins before going 50-106 the rest of the way, but it's a nice start nonetheless.
13. Detroit Tigers (2-1)
The Tigers squeaked out a win Sunday with just three hits, wrapping up a series win over the Reds in the process. Slugger C.J. Cron (4-for-11, 2 HR) is off to a nice start at the plate, and Spencer Turnbull (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 K) threw the ball well in a no-decision Sunday.
12. Miami Marlins (2-1)
It already looks like the Marlins will be a thorn in the side of NL East contenders this year following a series win over the Phillies. Newcomers Jesus Aguilar (3-for-12, 2 HR) and Corey Dickerson (4-for-13, HR) made some early noise at the plate, while Sandy Alcantara (6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 7 K) looked the part of a 2019 All-Star on Opening Day.
11. Colorado Rockies (2-1)
After going a brutal 28-53 on the road last season, it's nice to see the Rockies start the season with a series win away from Coors Field. Jon Gray (4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER), German Marquez (5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) and Kyle Freeland (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER) all turned in solid starts, while Daniel Bard picking up a win in relief in his first MLB appearance in more than seven years was the feel-good story of the weekend.
Nos. 10-6
10. San Diego Padres (2-1)
The Padres looked like the real deal in their opening series against a solid Diamondbacks team. The pitching staff logged a 2.33 ERA, while the offense plated 15 runs in three games. The bullpen faltered Sunday, but the late-inning trio of Kirby Yates, Emilio Pagan and Drew Pomeranz should be a strength going forward. There's a lot of talent on this roster.
9. Chicago Cubs (2-1)
A three-hit shutout by Kyle Hendricks on Opening Day stole the headlines, but a stellar start from Tyler Chatwood (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 K) is even more important for the team's long-term outlook. The back end of the starting rotation and the bullpen remain big question marks on the North Side, but a series win over the rival Brewers is a great way to start the season.
8. Houston Astros (2-1)
The Astros started the season with a series win over the Mariners and a stellar plus-10 run differential, but losing Justin Verlander for an extended period of time to a forearm strain is a serious blow to their title hopes. The rotation was already a question mark following the departures of Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley, and this only adds to the uncertainty.
7. Oakland Athletics (2-1)
The Oakland bullpen allowed just five hits and one earned run in 10.1 innings, though the damage came against All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who blew his first save of the season. First baseman Matt Olson provided some dramatics with a walk-off grand slam on Opening Day, and they secured a series win with five first-inning runs Sunday.
6. Cleveland Indians (2-1)
The Cleveland pitching staff was utterly dominant against a middling Kansas City lineup, posting a 1.29 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with a 40-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 28 innings. A 14-strikeout performance from Shane Bieber grabbed headlines on Opening Day, while the bullpen allowed just two hits and one unearned run in nine innings of work.
Nos. 5-1
5. St. Louis Cardinals (2-1)
Jack Flaherty (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER) and Adam Wainwright (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER) turned in stellar starts, and the St. Louis bullpen logged a 1.86 ERA in 9.2 innings. A rocky start from Dakota Hudson (4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER) spoiled their chances of sweeping Sunday, but they still remain atop a crowded NL Central heap for the time being.
4. Minnesota Twins (2-1)
The Twins offense came out of the gates swinging with seven home runs and an MLB-high 27 runs over the weekend. Nelson Cruz (7-for-13, 3 HR, 10 RBI) continues to laugh in the face of Father Time. The bullpen imploded to allow 11 hits and nine earned runs Saturday, but aside from that, it was a terrific first week for the defending AL Central champions, who are tied for the MLB lead with a plus-10 run differential.
3. Atlanta Braves (2-1)
The Braves won the rubber game of their season-opening series in decisive fashion, hanging 14 runs on Rick Porcello and the Mets. The offense looks good with an .805 OPS and 19 runs, despite getting shut out Friday. Mike Soroka (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER) looked the part of an ace on Opening Day, and the staff as a whole has an NL-leading 1.33 ERA.
2. Tampa Bay Rays (2-1)
Despite a .188 batting average and just two home runs, the Rays managed to score 14 runs in three games against the Blue Jays. The bullpen tossed 16.2 innings and posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.26 WHIP while earning both of the team's wins. Tyler Glasnow will make his first start of the season Monday, and he's one of the biggest X-factors in baseball this year.
1. New York Yankees (2-1)
A healthy Giancarlo Stanton (4-for-9, 2 HR) made an early impact in the middle of the Yankees offense, and free-agent signing Gerrit Cole (5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 K) looked every bit the part of a staff ace on Opening Day. A series win over the defending champions on the road was an impressive way to start the season for a team with title aspirations of its own.
Highlight of the Week: Matt Olson's Walk-Off Grand Slam
It doesn't get much more dramatic than a walk-off grand slam on Opening Day.
The Athletics and Angels were the only teams to go to extra innings Friday, making them the first to implement the new rule placing a runner on second base to begin the 10th inning.
After a scoreless top of the inning, the Athletics began the bottom of the 10th with Marcus Semien on second base. A hit batter, a wild pitch and a walk loaded the bases with one out for Matt Olson, and Angels manager Joe Maddon brought in hard-throwing lefty Hoby Milner to face him.
Milner had 89 strikeouts in 61.2 innings at Triple-A last season, but Olson stepped into the box with a plan.
"I had seen the video and was going in sitting on that slider," Olson told reporters.
The slider came, and Olson crushed it to deep right field, giving the Athletics a 7-3 victory to start the new season.
The game-winning long ball came after Olson made a terrific defensive play in the top of the 10th inning to nab Shohei Ohtani between second and third base, erasing the potential go-ahead run in the process.
Team of the Week
C Martin Maldonado, HOU
(5-for-11, 6 RBI)
1B Joey Votto, CIN
(5-for-13, 2 HR, 3 RBI)
2B Brandon Lowe, TB
(5-for-11, 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBI)
3B Justin Turner, LAD
(7-for-15, 4 2B, 4 RBI)
SS Miguel Rojas, MIA
(7-for-10, 2B, 3B, HR, 5 RBI)
OF Marcell Ozuna, ATL
(4-for-12, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI)
OF Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS
(7-for-11, 2 2B, 2 RBI)
OF Kyle Lewis, SEA
(4-for-11, 2 HR, 4 RBI)
DH Nelson Cruz, MIN
(7-for-13, 2 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI)
SP Kyle Hendricks, CHC
(SHO, 9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)
SP Shane Bieber, CLE
(W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 K)
SP Trevor Bauer, CIN
(ND, 6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 K)
SP Luis Castillo, CIN
(ND, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K)
SP Ross Stripling, LAD
(W, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)
RP Brandon Kintzler, MIA
(2 G, 1 SV, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)
Updated Award Rankings
AL MVP
1. Nelson Cruz, MIN
2. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
3. Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS
NL MVP
1. Marcell Ozuna, ATL
2. Kyle Hendricks, CHC
3. Miguel Rojas, MIA
AL Cy Young
1. Shane Bieber, CLE
2. Lance Lynn, TEX
3. Dylan Bundy, LAA
NL Cy Young
1. Kyle Hendricks, CHC
2. Trevor Bauer, CIN
3. Luis Castillo, CIN
AL Rookie of the Year
1. Kyle Lewis, SEA
2. Luis Robert, CWS
3. Brady Singer, KC
NL Rookie of the Year
1. Mitch Keller, PIT
2. Dustin May, LAD
3. Nico Hoerner, CHC
All stats courtesy of MLB.com and Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.