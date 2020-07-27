MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Opening Day Weekend

0 of 10

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Our weekly MLB power rankings will once again be a Monday morning staple throughout the 2020 MLB season, but we're doing things a little differently this year.

In the past, the first weekend of the season had little impact on our rankings, with teams shifting only slightly relative to where they stood in the Opening Day edition. In other words, preseason expectations played a significant role in where teams were ranked in the early going.

Not this time.

With the 60-game schedule and expanded 16-team postseason expected to make the 2020 season an all-out sprint from start to finish, we're throwing preseason expectations out the window and reshuffling the rankings based solely on first impressions.

That means there's going to be a lot of movement in the weeks to come, so if your team shot up the rankings with a strong start or plummeted after a rocky opening series, there's a good chance it's only temporary.

Ahead, you'll find a quick breakdown of each of the 30 teams, along with our highlight of the week, top individual performers of the week and a look at the leaders for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year, which will be updated weekly.

Let's get started!