Gleyber Torres, Yankees Beat Nationals 3-2 Despite Patrick Corbin's Strong Start

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The New York Yankees claimed the rubber match against the Washington Nationals, 3-2, in their three-game set to open the 2020 MLB season at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The teams had split the first two matchups, the Yankees taking a rain-shortened Opening Day clash and the Nationals responding with a 9-2 victory Saturday.

Trea Turner got the Nationals on the board with a solo home run to left field in the third inning.

One inning later, Eric Thames singled home former Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro to double Washington's advantage.

The Yankees tied the game with home runs from Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit in the seventh and took the lead with a Torres RBI single in the eighth.

Washington would've had runners on the corners with nobody out in the ninth had Emilio Bonifacio not slid past third base on a steal attempt. That allowed Gio Urshela to apply the tag for the out.



Zack Britton got Yan Gomes to fly out and Michael Taylor to ground out to end the game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Notable Stats

Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS: 6.1 innings, two hits, one earned run, eight strikeouts

Jonathan Loaisiga, SP, NYY: 3.0 innings, two hits, one earned run, one walk, three strikeouts

Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY: 3-for-4, one run, two RBI, one home run

Luke Voit, 1B, NYY: 1-for-4, one run, one RBI, one home run

Trea Turner, SS, WAS: 2-for-4, one run, one RBI, one home run

Adam Eaton, RF, WAS: 2-for-4, one double

Yankees Hitters Find Groove after Slow Start

New York's offense was silent for the majority of Sunday's outing, but the seventh inning showed opposing teams can't take anything for granted. In the space of three batters, the game completely turned on its head.

Torres went yard on Patrick Corbin in the seventh inning, which led Nationals manager Dave Martinez to turn things over to the bullpen.

Will Harris struck out Giancarlo Stanton and then watched Luke Voit tie the game on a solo home run to left.

Torres plated the go-ahead run in the eighth with a single to left.

The Yankees had the bases loaded with two outs after Tanner Rainey committed a balk and walked Stanton. Voit struck out swinging before New York could add to its lead, but the damage had already been done.

Stanton and Aaron Judge combined to go hitless in seven at-bats, but it ultimately didn't matter because New York has any number of players who are a threat to go deep when they step to the plate.

Nationals Waste Strong Start from Patrick Corbin

New York's hitters had no answer for Corbin, who hurled a gem over his 6.1 innings of work.

Corbin set the tone early as the Yankees had no hits, four groundouts and five strikeouts in their first turn through the order.

For anybody wondering, the southpaw's slider is as devastating as it was to end the 2019 season.

The Nationals had to scratch Stephen Strasburg from his scheduled start Saturday due to a nerve issue in his wrist. While the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, Strasburg acknowledged to reporters that nerve problems can be "pretty fickle."

Washington will be disappointed with the result, but Corbin's start was a reminder the team still has two starting pitchers worthy of ace status in the event Strasburg's injury lingers longer than expected.

What's Next?

The Nationals host the Toronto Blue Jays for a quick two-game home series Monday and Tuesday. The Yankees have a similarly brief series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.