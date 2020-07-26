MLB Opening Weekend 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Sunday

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Mookie Betts struggled in his first three games with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The outfielder's 2-for-16 start could be concerning, but his history at the start of a season suggests he is bound to break out in the next game or two. Betts and the Dodgers conclude the opening weekend of the 2020 season Sunday night against the San Francisco Giants, who handed the National League West favorite its first loss of the 60-game campaign Saturday.

Cleveland also suffered a setback Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, but it should be able to bounce back immediately behind a pitcher who has had plenty of success against Sunday's opponents.

MLB Sunday Schedule

New York Yankees at Washington (1:05 p.m., TBS)

Miami (+141) at Philadelphia (-151) (1:05 p.m.)

Kansas City at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

Detroit (+190) at Cincinnati (-210) (1:10 p.m.)

Toronto at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

Baltimore (+185) at Boston (-210) (1:35 p.m.)

Minnesota (-133) at Chicago White Sox (+123) (2:10 p.m.)

Seattle (+270) at Houston (-320) (2:10 p.m.)

Pittsburgh (+143) at St. Louis (-153) (2:15 p.m.)

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

Colorado (+133) at Texas (-143) (2:35 p.m,)

Arizona (+106) at San Diego (-116) (4:10 p.m.)

Los Angeles Angels (-121) at Oakland (+111) (4:10 p.m., MLB Network)

Atlanta (-111) at New York Mets (+101) (7:08 p.m., ESPN)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:08 p.m., ESPN)

All Times ET; odds via Caesars Palace.

Games can be live-streamed on MLB.TV; ESPN games can be live-streamed on ESPN.com and ESPN app.

Predictions

Mookie Betts Stars for Dodgers

Betts has made contact in 13 of his 16 at-bats, but only two of those have produced hits. Both of the base knocks have been singles.

A year ago, the outfielder needed four games to hit his first home run, and in 2018, his first two-hit performance came in the fourth contest. If that trend continues, Betts is in line for a breakout performance in the final matchup of a four-game set with the Giants.

The Dodgers need to put in a solid performance before they head to Minute Maid Park for a pair of showdowns with the Houston Astros. A victory Sunday would also help generate momentum ahead of a nine-game road swing that includes trips to face the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.

Betts could be the perfect catalyst for the offense since he hit seven of his 29 home runs last season in series finales.

If he shines Sunday, Betts could be on the way to a solid hitting run, as he has a .340 batting average in Houston.

Carlos Carrasco Shuts Down Royals

Carlos Carrasco's first start since he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia comes against a team he has had plenty of success against.

Carrasco owns an 11-7 career record and 114 strikeouts against the Royals, and in 2018, he won a pair of one-run games over the AL Central side.

He revealed that his velocity above 90 miles per hour has come back, per Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal:

"Yes, finally, yes, today. ... The velo came back. I was frustrated last time, I was like 88 to 90, 91. Today, first pitch was like 94-something. It was kind of rust, tied to the way we start, only three weeks. Normally spring training is six weeks. But I’m glad everything was great today. Fastball, slider, curveball, changeup. I feel pretty comfortable right now to start the season."

Cleveland can't afford a second home loss to Kansas City since it is expected to be locked in an AL Central battle with the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins. If Carrasco delivers a victory, it would help with confidence going into a seven-game stretch versus the Twins and White Sox.

