NFL Rumors: Martavis Bryant Drawing Interest from Multiple Teams Amid Suspension

John Hefti/Associated Press

A number of NFL teams are reportedly interested in potentially signing suspended wide receiver Martavis Bryant, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, though he has yet to apply for reinstatement.

Per that report, "Bryant hopes to play but has more work to be done. As of now, playing in 2020 seems unlikely."

Bryant, 28, was suspended indefinitely in 2018 for violating his conditional reinstatement terms from a previous suspension.

"Effective immediately, Martavis Bryant has been returned to the reserve/commissioner suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement under the policy and program for substances of abuse," the league announced in a Dec. 2018 statement.

He has been suspended three times since 2015, including the entirety of the 2016 and 2019 seasons.

Bryant has shown intriguing upside when on the field, registering 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 games over parts of four seasons. Those numbers translate to 53 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns over a 16-game season. It appeared as though Bryant might be destined for stardom during his 2014 rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he registered eight touchdowns in just 10 games.

Instead, injuries and suspensions have defined and derailed his career. He last played in 2018 with the Oakland Raiders, catching 19 passes for 266 yards and no scores.