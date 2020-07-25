Zimmer: Dalvin Cook Will Report to Vikings Training Camp Amid Contract Standoff

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Saturday he expects running back Dalvin Cook to report for training camp next week despite his contract dispute with the organization.

"I was told he would," Zimmer told reporters before being asked who gave him that information. "By him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.