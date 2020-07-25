Zimmer: Dalvin Cook Will Report to Vikings Training Camp Amid Contract Standoff

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer meets with running back Dalvin Cook (33) during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Saturday he expects running back Dalvin Cook to report for training camp next week despite his contract dispute with the organization.

"I was told he would," Zimmer told reporters before being asked who gave him that information. "By him."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

