Clinton Portis Among 6 Former NFL Players Charged in Health Care Fraud Case

Former Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis is among six NFL alumni who face additional charges related to the alleged fraudulent use of the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Plan for retired players.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported Saturday a superseding indictment was filed Friday with charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud against Portis, Robert McCune, Anthony Montgomery, Antwan Odom, Darrell Reid and Tamarick Vanover.

Original charges in the case were filed last year. Portis "self-surrendered" to authorities in North Carolina in December before making his first court appearance, according to Fox 5 DC.

Federal prosecutors alleged more than $3 million in fraudulent claims were made as part of the scheme, which included more than a dozen former NFL players, per Smith.

The Pro Football Talk report noted several players already pleaded guilty: Ceandris Brown, Correll Buckhalter, James Butler, Reche Caldwell, John Eubanks, Joe Horn and Etric Pruitt. Caldwell died in a June shooting, while Brown has already been sentenced to a year in prison. The others are awaiting their sentence.

Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski explained the alleged scheme in December, per NBC News' David K. Li.

"A group of former players brazenly defrauded the plan by seeking reimbursements for ... expensive medical equipment that they never purchased," he said. "Things like hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines used by doctors' offices to conduct women's health exams, and even electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horses."

Portis' lawyer, Mark Dycio, told Li his client wasn't aware of any fraudulent activity.

"Mr. Portis believed to be participating in a health care program sanctioned by the NFL," Dycio said. "He's completely taken aback by the indictment and looks forward to clearing his name."

The health reimbursement account plan was created in 2006.