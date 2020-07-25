MLB News: Latest Buzz on Clayton Kershaw, Marcus Stroman, More Injuries

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers may not be without Clayton Kershaw for too long.

The southpaw told MLB.com's Ken Gurnick that he is "optimistic of a quick return" after he was pulled from his Opening Day start against the San Francisco Giants with back stiffness.

Kershaw's injury occurred Tuesday, but he was not placed on the 10-day injured list until Thursday.

Los Angeles brought up Dustin May from its taxi squad to replace its ace, and he gave up seven hits and a single earned run in 4.1 innings of work.

Most teams would be significantly affected by losing their ace for two starts in a 60-game season, but the Dodgers are one of the few squads that can sustain such a loss. The Dodgers will send Alex Wood and Julio Urias to the mound to close out the four-game series with San Francisco, and Walker Buehler is scheduled to open a two-game set with the Houston Astros.

If Kershaw were healthy, he might have been locked in a pitching showdown with Justin Verlander on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Instead, the Dodgers have to wait until at least August 3 for Kershaw to toe the rubber. If he comes off the injured list then, he would face the San Diego Padres.

In the best-case scenario, Kershaw would start two games in a row versus San Diego to work back to ideal game shape.

Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman is working toward a quick return to the New York Mets rotation.

The right-handed hurler is on the 10-day injured list with a torn calf muscle, and he is aware of how he needs to feel to return, per Newsday's Tim Healey.

"I don't have trouble recovering or coming back," Stroman said. "But this is something that needs to feel 100 percent before I can go back and move full speed."

Unlike the Dodgers, the Mets do not have an abundance of high-quality arms to call on to load their rotation, especially with Noah Syndergaard already out. New York has Steven Matz, Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha to back up Jacob deGrom, but it now has a hole to fill for its No. 5 starter.

David Peterson, Corey Oswalt and Erasmo Ramirez are among the candidates to occupy that slot, but none of them carry the same level of success and experience as Stroman.

If any member of the trio can't produce an extended stay on the mound, it could stretch the arms in the Mets bullpen thin.

With three other NL East title contenders in better health, the Mets have to hope Stroman returns sooner rather than later to aid their postseason quest.

Jake Odorizzi

The Minnesota Twins also had to put one of their top starters on the injured list before the season began.

Luckily for them, they believe Jake Odorizzi will not need too much time to heal mild upper back soreness.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli detailed Odorizzi's status Thursday, per MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park.

"Regardless of true definition, he's dealing with a little something, but he's still able to take part in most of his day and most of his preparation," Baldelli said. "I wouldn't expect this to linger too long."

The Twins slotted Randy Dobnak into the rotation to start Saturday. Kenta Maeda will make his Minnesota debut Sunday.

If Odorizzi returns on schedule, he could be in line for a few strong starts against weaker opposition. Minnesota plays 10 games against the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates from August 3-17.

