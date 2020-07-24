Bucs' Tom Brady Responds to Tyreek Hill Saying Chiefs Are Chasing 7 Super Bowls

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 4 de enero de 2020, el quarterback Tom Brady, de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, ingresa a la cancha antes del inicio de un duelo de comodines de los playoffs de la NFL ante los Titans de Tennessee, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about building and maintaining an NFL dynasty. 

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokingly said the team was "chasing [Michael] Jordan" and would look to win seven championships:

Brady, who already has six Super Bowl rings, responded on Twitter:

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are set to face off in Week 12 on Nov. 12 in Tampa. Perhaps Hill can consult with Brady to solicit any tips on how best to ensure a prolonged stretch of dominance on the gridiron.

That encounter might be a preview of Super Bowl LV as well. Kansas City is the betting favorite (+200) to win the AFC at Caesars Palace, while Tampa Bay has the second-best odds (+550) of winning the NFC.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Jamal Adams Calls Out Gase

    Jets safety told NY Daily News that Gase isn’t the ‘right leader’ to ‘reach the Promised Land’: ‘He doesn’t address the team’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamal Adams Calls Out Gase

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Discussing $175M Minimum Salary Cap for 2021 Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Discussing $175M Minimum Salary Cap for 2021 Season

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Insiders Predict Breakout Stars of 2020 👀

    @nfldraftscout polled coaches, trainers before making his picks for this season's most likely breakouts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Insiders Predict Breakout Stars of 2020 👀

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Gurley Prepared to Not Play

    Gurley prepared to not have NFL season if NFL and PA can’t agree on COVID-19 plan: ‘It just doesn’t sit well right now’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley Prepared to Not Play

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report