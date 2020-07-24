Bucs' Tom Brady Responds to Tyreek Hill Saying Chiefs Are Chasing 7 Super Bowls

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about building and maintaining an NFL dynasty.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokingly said the team was "chasing [Michael] Jordan" and would look to win seven championships:

Brady, who already has six Super Bowl rings, responded on Twitter:

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are set to face off in Week 12 on Nov. 12 in Tampa. Perhaps Hill can consult with Brady to solicit any tips on how best to ensure a prolonged stretch of dominance on the gridiron.

That encounter might be a preview of Super Bowl LV as well. Kansas City is the betting favorite (+200) to win the AFC at Caesars Palace, while Tampa Bay has the second-best odds (+550) of winning the NFC.