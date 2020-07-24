Topps Launching Limited Edition Baseball Card Featuring Dr. Fauci's 1st Pitch

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Topps released a card to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci Friday after he threw out the first pitch ahead of the Washington Nationals' game against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

With the Topps Now collection, the company sells a limited number of cards for 24 hours to celebrate memorable moments across different sports. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, received the treatment after MLB's Opening Day.

The Nationals were unable to deliver a win to start their World Series title defense. Max Scherzer surrendered a two-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning and Washington suffered a 4-1 defeat. The game ended midway through the sixth inning due to rain.