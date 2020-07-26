The Perfect MLB Trade for Each Team in 2020

13 of 15

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays: Keep adding young assets

Much like the Yankees, the Rays are deep across the board, and Kevin Cash is a genius in terms of managing his personnel.

Tampa Bay could look for another run producer in the outfield after acquiring Hunter Renfroe during the offseason, but it is possible Brandon Lowe will move from the infield, particularly if top prospect Wander Franco gets some at-bats and excels early.

Thus, the Rays should continue to add prospects to one of the deepest farm systems in baseball.

Perhaps Tampa Bay will take inquiries on shortstop Willy Adames if Franco immediately becomes a star. Infielder Daniel Robertson also appears tradable, and the Rays might be able to package him with any number of bullpen arms to acquire a prospect.

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is another name to watch, considering the Rays acquired Manuel Margot in the offseason.

In any case, the Rays are already set up to win now, and they can put themselves in a better position by nabbing more young talent.

Cleveland Indians: Get an outfield bat

It seems like every year the Indians need more hitting in the outfield.

Cleveland acquired Yasiel Puig last year in the hopes of bolstering the group, and it should seek another outfield bat this year after the Cuban became a free agent.

Oscar Mercado looks like a promising piece, and Tyler Naquin had a nice bounce-back season in 2019. Franmil Reyes has gobs of power, and Domingo Santana has plenty of upside if he can cut down on the strikeouts.

But the Indians could use a more veteran presence to provide some quality at-bats and drive in runs.

Might they be interested in someone like Bradley, in the hopes he can bounce back at the plate? What about someone like Shin-Soo Choo, who had an .826 OPS with the Rangers last year?

Or, perhaps Dexter Fowler would be an interesting option if the Cardinals opt for their youngsters and look to offload him before the final year of his deal in 2021.

Of course, the nuclear option is trading Lindor. But the Indians still won 93 games last season, and it feels like they should try to make one more World Series run.