Predicting NFL's Biggest Comeback Players in 2020

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

It sure seems like 2020 could be the year of the comeback in the NFL.

"Comeback" is versatile, of course. For example, a struggling franchise like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is poised for a comeback via one Tom Brady.

Some of the NFL's biggest names are massive comeback contenders in the wake of missing a significant portion of last season. These players left a sizable gap in the NFL landscape given their prior seasons and reputations.

Knowing the following players, good health will mean a massive return to form, both individually and for their respective teams. These are the top comeback players to focus on during the 2020 season.