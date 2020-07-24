Report: 'Optimism Is Building' NFL, NFLPA Will Reach Training Camp Agreement

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

An agreement between the National Football League and the NFL Players Association regarding details about training camp and the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic could reportedly be finalized within the "next few days."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Friday "optimism is building" the sides are close on key issues, including the fate of players' salaries if games are canceled, the length of training camp and granting players the right to opt out of the campaign.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network also reported Friday there's been "real progress" toward a deal.

The union previously informed players there won't be any preseason games to provide more time for a gradual increase of activities in training camp after no offseason gatherings, according to the NFL Network.

So the focus has shifted to Sept. 10, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host the Houston Texans to kick off the regular season.

Players' salaries will likely be determined by the structure of their contract. A guaranteed deal will get paid out regardless of whether the season is finished, while non-guaranteed contracts will only receive pay for completed games, per Florio.

The report also noted a goal on both sides is to limit the financial damage as much as possible in order to prevent major problems heading toward the 2021 season.

Training camps have been scheduled to begin July 28, though it's unclear if that date will remain in place as the sides attempt to finish an agreement. The Los Angeles Rams already announced they'll begin COVID-19 testing Monday, with no formal date for beginning on-field activities.

In May, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league was prepared to remain flexible with its schedule with the hope of completing the 2020 campaign.

"We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this offseason in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual draft offseason program and the 2020 NFL draft," he said.

For now, the regular season is scheduled to run from Sept. 10 through Jan. 3, with Super Bowl LV set for Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.