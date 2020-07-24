MLB Opening Week 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Jacob deGrom's quest to win a third consecutive National League Cy Young Award begins Friday afternoon.

DeGrom and the New York Mets could be involved in the toughest divisional title race in the NL East, and that will be on display at Citi Field as they face a stacked Atlanta lineup.

The 32-year-old is one of many aces set to toe the rubber during the 14-game slate.

Jose Berrios may be making one of the most important starts for the Minnesota Twins, when they open the American League Central slate against the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox have been pegged as a dark-horse World Series contender because of their power, but the Twins are the reigning division winner and have enough power to outhit them.

MLB Friday Schedule

All Times ET; Odds via Caesars Palace.

Atlanta (+134) at New York Mets (-144) (4:10 p.m., ESPN)

Detroit (+163) at Cincinnati (-178) (6:10 p.m., MLB Network)

Toronto (+142) at Tampa Bay (-152) (6:40 p.m.)

Miami (+179) at Philadelphia (-198) (7:05 p.m.)

Kansas City (+193) at Cleveland (-223) (7:10 p.m.)

Milwaukee (+115) at Chicago Cubs (-125) (7:10 p.m., ESPN)

Baltimore (+190) at Boston (-220) (7:30 p.m.)

Colorado (+108) at Texas (-118) (8:05 p.m.)

Minnesota (-107) at Chicago White Sox (-103) (8:10 p.m.)

Pittsburgh (+170) at St. Louis (-185) (8:15 p.m.)

Seattle (+260) at Houston (-310) (9:10 p.m.)

Arizona (+118) at San Diego (-128) (9:10 p.m.)

San Francisco (+215) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-250) (9:40 p.m.)

Los Angeles Angels (+131) at Oakland (-141) (10:10 p.m., ESPN)

Games can be live-streamed on ESPN.com, ESPN app and MLB.tv.

Predictions

Atlanta Spoils deGrom's Season Debut

The Mets did not perform well in deGrom's four starts against the Braves in 2019.

DeGrom posted a 1-2 record and gave up nine earned runs in those contests. New York mustered more than three runs in one of those matchups.

The right-handed hurler has a 7-7 career record versus Atlanta, and although he has struck out 163 batters, he has conceded 106 runs and walked 30 batters.

Atlanta went 5-4 at Citi Field in 2019, with the first victory coming June 28 in a battle between Mike Soroka and deGrom, who are scheduled to pitch Friday.

In that game, the Braves tagged deGrom for three runs in the opening three frames, two of which were produced by Austin Riley.

Riley hit two home runs in Atlanta's final scrimmage and appears to be in line to start over Johan Camargo at third base.

If Riley provides a boost behind Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman, Atlanta could provide early support for Soroka, who allowed over three earned runs once in his final 12 starts of 2019.

Twins Outhit White Sox

Almost a year ago to the date when the Twins rocked Lucas Giolito for seven earned runs, they have a chance to open the season with another set of home run fireworks.

In that July 25 clash, the Twins hit six home runs, with three coming off the bat of Nelson Cruz.

On the other end of that matchup, Berrios struck out eight batters and conceded a pair of earned runs. He allowed nine runs over four starts against the White Sox in 2019.

Minnesota plated 28 runs in that July series at Guaranteed Rate Field and had six games with six runs or more on the south side of Chicago.

In fact, the Twins scored more runs against the White Sox than any other team and outscored them by 60 runs a year ago.

If Cruz, Max Kepler, new addition Josh Donaldson and others get off to a fast start, the Twins could create momentum for a successful weekend at the beginning of their AL Central title defense.

