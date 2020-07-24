NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Josh Gordon, Markus Golden and More

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

That National Football League is set to officially kick off training-camp season this Saturday with veterans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans reporting. The rest of the NFL is scheduled to open camps by the end of the month.

While most camp rosters are largely assembled by this point, it doesn't mean teams won't consider external options between now and the start of the regular season. Some quality free agents—perhaps most notably, Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffen—remain on the open market.

Then there's Josh Gordon.

The wide receiver, who is serving another suspension for violation of the league's substance-abuse policy, filed for reinstatement late last month. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a decision on the matter is expected within 30 days of the filing date.

For the Seattle Seahawks, this could lead to a late-offseason add.

"The Seahawks should be finding out something in the next week or two about wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has applied for reinstatement following last year's suspension," John Clayton of ESPN 710 Seattle wrote. "If he is cleared, the Seahawks will try to sign him."

The Baylor product appeared in five games for Seattle last season, catching seven passes for 139 yards in that span. While that's not overly impressive, his athletic potential is.

This is a player who led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in just 14 games in 2013—with the likes of Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell at quarterback.

While Gordon's days of being an elite pass-catcher may be behind him, he is still just 29 years old and could provide excellent depth behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf on the perimeter.

Markus Golden

Markus Golden

While the Seahawks are awaiting a decision on Gordon's status, the New York Giants are awaiting a decision from pass-rusher Markus Golden.

The Giants gave the Missouri product the rarely used unrestricted free-agent tender. Since no other team signed him before July 22, New York owns his exclusive rights.

However, Golden has not yet signed his tender, meaning he isn't contractually obligated to show up for the team's training camp. He could refuse to sign the tender until the start of the regular season and then show up for Week 1. Theoretically, he could also wait until Week 10, when New York would lose his exclusive rights, and sign with another team.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the 29-year-old wasn't exactly thrilled with receiving the tender instead of a more lucrative extension:

"Golden is very 'motivated' by how his offseason played out, a source close to him told The Post. He was hoping to cash in after registering 10 sacks—a benchmark reached by just 15 players around the league—on a prove-it one-year contract in 2019, two injury-plagued years after his career-high total of 12.5 for the Cardinals."

If Golden is truly disgruntled with the Giants' handling of his contract situation, he could indeed hold out until after Week 10. However, it seems more likely he'll simply exercise his right to not show up for the early portion of training camp.

Raheem Mostert

The San Francisco 49ers have Raheem Mostert under contract for the next two seasons. However, the running back, who was a driving force during the postseason, requested a trade earlier this offseason.

The 28-year-old's agent, Brett Tessler, cited a contract that "paid him for special teams" as the motivating factor.

The good news is San Francisco and Mostert may be close to mending their relationship. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the two parties have been in discussions.

"Mostert spoke to a high-ranking member of the SF organization to clear the air and get on the same page moving forward, sources say," he tweeted.

Whether it required a reworked contract or simply the promise of one in the future, San Francisco would be wise to get Mostert into camp. This is a player who rushed for 336 yards in three postseason games and can be a valuable piece of the 49ers' offensive puzzle—especially in the wake of the Matt Breida trade.