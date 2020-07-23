MLB, MLBPA Reportedly Agree to 16-Team Expanded Playoffs for 2020 Season

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reportedly agreed to an expanded, 16-team postseason for the 2020 campaign, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post offered additional details:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

