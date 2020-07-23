Report: NFL, NFLPA Expected to Recommend, Not Require Face Shields for Players

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

With negotiations on the matter still ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA may agree to recommend but not require players to wear face shields when play begins this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo shared sketches of one possible shield design:

