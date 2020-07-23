Report: NFL, NFLPA Expected to Recommend, Not Require Face Shields for Players

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry puts on his helmet during an NFL football practice Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

With negotiations on the matter still ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA may agree to recommend but not require players to wear face shields when play begins this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Garafolo shared sketches of one possible shield design:

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

