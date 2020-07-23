Report: NFL, NFLPA Expected to Recommend, Not Require Face Shields for Players

Report: NFL, NFLPA Expected to Recommend, Not Require Face Shields for PlayersJuly 23, 2020
With negotiations on the matter still ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA may agree to recommend but not require players to wear face shields when play begins this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Garafolo shared sketches of one possible shield design:
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Update on the face shields the NFL developed with Oakley to prevent the spread of Covid: The expectation is they will be recommended but NOT required for players, a source informed of talks between the NFL and NFLPA says. The league had been pushing for them to be worn by all. https://t.co/ikar8AmEF0
