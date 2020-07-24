NFL Insiders Predict Top 7 Breakout Stars of 2020

0 of 7

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes broke out in the 2018 season. Mitchell Trubisky was supposed to in 2019.

In other words, it's hard to predict breakouts in the NFL, even when you poll coaches, trainers (both private and team-employed) and fellow players. We're all reading the same tea leaves.

Sometimes, like with Mahomes, it's seeing glimpses of talent in practice and/or a late-season charge that leads you to believe the player will produce once given more reps. With Trubisky last summer, there was hope that after Mahomes and Deshaun Watson broke out—the two quarterbacks selected immediately after him in the 2017 NFL draft—that he was next.

To pick the top breakout candidates in 2020, I spoke with scouts and coaches, but I also factored in my own evaluations after spending a long, quarantined summer wearing out my NFL Game Pass subscription. So what you'll see here are my picks for breakout players, with supporting or contradicting comments from NFL sources.