Antonio Brown Slams NFL in IG Post over Lack of Investigation Resolution

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown works out during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Antonio Brown's apparent retirement from the NFL lasted all of two days.

The free-agent wide receiver, who announced his retirement Monday on social media, ripped the NFL on Wednesday for the lack of resolution in his personal conduct investigation:

"[NFL] I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won't resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable.

"I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it's feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they're waiting on you @NFL let's get this thing moving! We've got history to make!!"

The NFL has been investigating sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, made by two women against Brown since last September. The league has given no update on Brown's status.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

