Bills' Ed Oliver Has DWI, Weapons Charges Dropped After May Arrest

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Texas, have dropped charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Oliver reacted to the news on social media:

The Montgomery County Police Reporter's Scott Engle reported in May that police pulled Oliver over after another driver said a white Ford Super Duty pickup was "failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously."

According to Engle, Oliver had an open beer between his legs, and a Montgomery County deputy deemed him to be "impaired but by possibly something besides alcohol" after conducting a field sobriety test.

Houston attorney Gary Patterson said blood tests from Oliver "were totally negative" and that the former Houston Cougars star "had no drugs at all in his system," per Fox 26's Mark Berman. Patterson also clarified that the weapons charge against Oliver was dismissed because his possessing a firearm was lawful since he wasn't impaired at the time.

Oliver is approaching his second season with the Bills, who selected him ninth overall in the 2019 draft. He finished his rookie year with 43 total tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble.