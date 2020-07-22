Angel Hernandez Says MLB Umpiring Exec Randy Marsh Made 'Disturbing' Comments

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez looks on during the second inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

In a racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball, umpire Angel Hernandez says umpiring executive Randy Marsh made "two disturbing comments" regarding the hiring of minority umpires, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

The lawsuit, which was first filed in 2017, noted there is a lower percentage of minority umpires in baseball compared to referees in the NFL and NBA. Marsh said the league has tried to recruit, but that hasn't worked out.

"The problem is, yeah, they want to be in the big leagues tomorrow, and they don't want to go through all of that," Marsh said in a deposition.

The second Marsh comment referenced in the latest filing was redacted, although it reportedly discussed another Latino umpire.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

