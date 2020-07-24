NFL Teams Headed in the Right Direction in 2020July 24, 2020
NFL Teams Headed in the Right Direction in 2020
The NFL turns from hypotheticals and on-paper outlooks to live action with training camps set to get underway.
Some upward-trending teams stand out after stellar offseasons that project to an uptick in the win column both for would-be contenders and rebuilders. While the former should realize postseason aspirations, the latter smartly took long-term building steps both in free agency and the draft.
These teams are headed in the right direction before the season begins.
Miami Dolphins
There isn't much to dislike about the work the Miami Dolphins put into the long-term rebuilding plan this offseason.
Clearly thinking about the big picture after unloading talents like Laremy Tunsil last year, the Dolphins had three first-round picks. They used the first at No. 5 on the potential long-term answer under center, Tua Tagovailoa. Nos. 18 and 30 went to premium spots with offensive tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, respectively.
While it's easy to focus on the draft and the Dolphins' seven selections over the first 111 picks, the front office made massive strides in free agency too. Cornerback Byron Jones was the top prize, a prime player at a crucial spot.
It hardly stops there. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy came over from New England a year removed from an 83.5 Pro Football Focus grade. Guard Ereck Flowers boosts the offensive line, while running back Jordan Howard can put up big numbers in a featured role, and the Dolphins still have $25 million in salary-cap space.
All the improvements should mean a bump from the five wins last year, even if the organization chooses to take it slow and not start Tagovailoa. It's the perfect time to trend in the right direction with Tom Brady out of the AFC East.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals made a slam-dunk pick with Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall.
They get a passer who threw 60 touchdowns against six interceptions for LSU a season ago in one of the best collegiate performances by a passer ever, collecting a bevy of individual accolades.
But free agency is where the Bengals got uncharacteristic—and in a good way. The team landed one of free agency's biggest fish with defensive lineman D.J. Reader, an 86.7-graded PFF player last year who boosted an already strong Geno Atkins-led line. They remade the secondary with cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander and safety Vonn Bell. Linebacker got remade too with free agent Josh Bynes and draft picks Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey.
Improving on the 2-14 record from the first year of Zac Taylor's tenure should be a breeze. Burrow gets a stacked set of skill positions around him with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross III, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, to name the big ones.
More than anything, the Bengals showed a willingness to let their first new head coach in more than 15 years start a roster overhaul to his liking, all while building around a rookie quarterback contract attached to a historic prospect.
Indianapolis Colts
It's easy to fixate on the Indianapolis Colts' addition of Philip Rivers under center.
Rivers is undoubtedly an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett. The 38-year-old had his problems in his final season with the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing 23 scores against 20 interceptions. But Brissett struggled to a 60.9 completion percentage with only 18 touchdowns and six interceptions behind a good line with solid weapons.
Now Rivers gets to work behind that strong line, and the Colts drafted wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round. The former could pair well with T.Y. Hilton, and the latter put up 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns on 6.7 yards per carry over three seasons in college.
Don't forget the big add of defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, owner of a 78.8 PFF grade last year with 7.5 sacks. He joins a 41-sack defense with elite centerpieces like linebacker Darius Leonard and edge-rusher Justin Houston.
It all projects to a nice balance between immediate contention in the AFC South and a solidified long-term outlook, provided Rivers evens out in a better situation.
Cleveland Browns
Yes, the Cleveland Browns again did enough to drum up expectations and keep the hype train rolling.
The Cleveland front office focused its efforts in the right areas a season after quarterback Baker Mayfield flopped with a 59.4 completion percentage, just 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
Offensive line play was a big part of the cascading issues, so the Browns paid up for right tackle Jack Conklin on the open market. The move nailed down a premium position with a mauler who nabbed a 77.9 PFF grade last season. Cleveland did the same on the left side with No. 10 pick Jedrick Wills Jr. out of Alabama, a prospect who The Draft Network's Joe Marino compared to the likes of Jason Peters.
But don't undersell what the Browns did elsewhere. They added quality names like Andrew Billings and Adrian Clayborn to the defensive line and gave Mayfield another target with tight end Austin Hooper. Four total picks in the top 100 also included a superb value on LSU safety Grant Delpit at No. 44.
The moves around a high-upside passer suggest the arrow points up immediately and well into the future, potentially correcting things for a franchise that hasn't won more than seven games in a season since 2007.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It was going to take a lot to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moving in the right direction considering the franchise had only squeaked above .500 once since 2010.
Securing Tom Brady was a great way to start.
Brady's muted 2019 (4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions) is compounded by the fact that he will turn 43 in August and is joining a new team for the first time in his career.
Yet Brady is Brady, and he joins an elite cast of weapons with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and the returning Rob Gronkowski. Line problems played a part in a rough season for Jameis Winston last year, and the front office attacked that as well, using the No. 13 pick on Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.
The Buccaneers smartly used a top-50 pick on safety Antoine Winfield Jr., adding him to a defense that retained 19.5-sack man Shaquil Barrett. Fifth-round wideout Tyler Johnson out of Minnesota is another name who could break onto the field and help Brady.
Going from a 7-9 team to potential playoff and title contention is the right direction. Based on some of the long-term moves, the good vibes should extend well beyond Brady's stay in Tampa Bay.