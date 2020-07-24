NFL Teams Headed in the Right Direction in 2020

1 of 5

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

There isn't much to dislike about the work the Miami Dolphins put into the long-term rebuilding plan this offseason.

Clearly thinking about the big picture after unloading talents like Laremy Tunsil last year, the Dolphins had three first-round picks. They used the first at No. 5 on the potential long-term answer under center, Tua Tagovailoa. Nos. 18 and 30 went to premium spots with offensive tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, respectively.

While it's easy to focus on the draft and the Dolphins' seven selections over the first 111 picks, the front office made massive strides in free agency too. Cornerback Byron Jones was the top prize, a prime player at a crucial spot.

It hardly stops there. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy came over from New England a year removed from an 83.5 Pro Football Focus grade. Guard Ereck Flowers boosts the offensive line, while running back Jordan Howard can put up big numbers in a featured role, and the Dolphins still have $25 million in salary-cap space.

All the improvements should mean a bump from the five wins last year, even if the organization chooses to take it slow and not start Tagovailoa. It's the perfect time to trend in the right direction with Tom Brady out of the AFC East.