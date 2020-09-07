Senators' Bobby Ryan Named Winner of 2020 Bill Masterton Trophy

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan was named the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy as the NHL player who best exemplified perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey during the 2019-20 season.

The Masterton Trophy, which has been awarded since the 1967-68, is typically given to a player who's overcome an off-ice personal issue, injury or health problem to make an on-ice impact.

Last year's winner, goalie Robin Lehner, detailed his struggle with addiction and longstanding mental health issues to post a .930 save percentage and a career-high six shutouts for the New York Islanders. He now plays for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Lehner said he hoped winning the award would help further the impact of his message:

"It represents so much. It represents so much personally to both me and my wife, my family. I've had such an incredible outpour of support and so many people that have contacted me, tried to contact me that I still haven't been able to get to yet, that are just scared to take that first step, scared of doing the things necessary to turn their lives around. That's incredibly rewarding. I had a dinner with all the doctors from the program the other day and they obviously don't tell me names or anything, but they said a lot of people have reached out to them and started getting help because of me being outspoken. If that was just one person it would be worth it."

Other recent winners include Brian Boyle, Craig Anderson, Jaromir Jagr and Devan Dubnyk.

Ryan joins the group after leaving the Senators in November to receive treatment for alcohol abuse. He returned to the lineup in February and he scored a hat trick in his first home game back.

The 33-year-old forward recorded five goals and three assists in 24 appearances during his 13th NHL season.