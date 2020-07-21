Devonta Freeman's Top Landing Spots Entering 2020 NFL Training Camps

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Devonta Freeman has hired Drew Rosenhaus to serve as his agent, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, as the veteran running back looks to catch on with a team before NFL training camps open next week.

"We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team," Rosenhaus said. "He's healthy, he's in shape, and I'm on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July."

So, which teams would be logical suitors for Freeman?

One team that could make sense is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two sides briefly flirted with one another in June after head coach Bruce Arians said they would have interest if Freeman's price came down:

The running back responded in a since-deleted tweet: "I read in the media that [the] Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested," he said. "A number of teams are interested, but we can't negotiate through the media. The Buccaneers can reach out to me directly."

Adding a proven veteran behind the inconsistent Ronald Jones II and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn would make a lot of sense for the Buccaneers as they seek to build a championship contender around new quarterback Tom Brady.

Another team that would benefit from having a veteran backup like Freeman is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miles Sanders is the team's feature back, and while Boston Scott showed some flashes behind him last year and Corey Clement has had his moments, adding another proven, between-the-tackles option to replace the departed Jordan Howard would fill out the depth chart nicely.

Mike Silver of NFL Network reported the Eagles have expressed interest in Freeman this offseason. It would be a logical marriage.

Silver also reported that the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have shown interest. With Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore already on the roster in New York, the match between the Jets and Freeman is a bit questionable unless the team plans on cutting ties with either player.

The Jaguars would make a bit more sense, giving them a veteran backup for starter Leonard Fournette and scatback Chris Thompson. With Jacksonville handing the reins to Gardner Minshew II at quarterback, having a strong running game should be a priority this season in case the second-year signal-caller struggles.